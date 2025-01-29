NBA Insider Says 3-Time All-Star Stands In Way Of Miami Heat Chasing De'Aaron Fox
The Miami Heat could enter the race to acquire Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox via trade this season or free agency next summer.
"He played with Bam Adebayo [in college]," ESPN's Tim Bontemps said on the Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective podcast. "Miami has long been Kentucky U in the NBA ... They've had a long history of being a Kentucky factory. You pair De'Aaron Fox with those guys, that makes sense. and it lines up what the Heat have been trying to past few weeks, which is have an avenue to sign him or other players like him in the summer of 2026."
The question is if the Heat can even pull it off. Windhorst said there is perhaps one snag in them pulling off a trade for Fox this season. He feels it would likely have to involve the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal.
Even if Beal agrees to a trade, Windhorst said the Kings could do better.
"I don't think Jimmy Butler is what the Kings are looking for," Windhorst said. "So is there is a move that could satisfy the Kings that could get Miami De'Aaron Fox? This bring in Bradley Beal. Would the Kings want Bradley Beal? Would Bradley Beal go to Sacramento? ... I don't think Beal makes sense for the Kings. They can do better than that, so I think that's the way to do it."
