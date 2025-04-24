NBA Insider Zach Lowe Expects Miami Heat To Pass On Talented But Troubled Star
There have been few summers the Miami Heat were not major players in the free agency market.
This offseason, expect the Heat to have plenty interest in new acquisitions after the departure of Jimmy Butler in February. Among the possibilities is Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant but NBA Insider Zach Lowe feels the pairing will never happen.
"I don't see it," Lowe said on his podcast earlier this week. "I don't think that's the star Miami will go for when they use their ammo and they will inevitable try to use their ammo."
The Heat had their share of free agent/trade hauls in recent years. They landing of Chris Bosh and LeBron James in 2010 led to two championships. Later, team president Pat Riley acquired Jimmy Butler. It didn't equate to a title but there were two trips to the NBA Finals.
The problem with Morant is baggage. He tends to make the news for his antics more than his play, especially of late. Last season he was suspended twice for off-the-court incidents involving waving guns. This year, he's drawn more attention for in-game celebrations inolving guns.
Morant makes sense from a talent standpoint because he pairs nicely with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Just not sure if he's a good fit in Miami.
