Heat Acquire Ideal $163 Million All-Star In Proposed Blockbuster With Warriors, Kings
The Miami Heat don't need to trade star Jimmy Butler just because he requested a trade.
The Heat's alternative option is to allow Butler to walk in free agency this offseason, opening up a hefty amount of cap space. However, the front office runs the risk of the six-time All-Star opting into his player option.
It may be smarter for the Heat to explore a three-team deal that brings a younger star to Miami. FanSided proposed the following blockbuster between the Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings:
Heat receive: De'Aaron Fox, Gary Payton II
Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler
Kings receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, 2 first-round picks (via MIA, via GSW)
The Heat would need to acquire Fox, who should be their ideal trade target, through a move, not free agency. He is under contract next year before hitting unrestricted free agency in the 2026 offseason.
From a fit standpoint, this deal makes sense for all parties involved. The Heat add a new star alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, the Warriors bring in a true No. 2 option next to Stephen Curry, and the Kings jumpstart what feels like an inevitable rebuild.
Unless Heat team president Pat Riley has a drastic change of heart, Fox needs to be the No. 1 player on their trade target list.
