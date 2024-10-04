NBA Superstar Credits Miami Heat Big Man For Revolutionizing The League
Chris Bosh was ahead of his time with the Miami Heat.
He was one of the first power forwards to act as a true threat from the outside, especially when Heat coach Erik Spoelstra moved him to center. His opponents took notice, including superstar forward Paul George. The former Indiana Pacer and the Heat had numerous battles deep in the playoffs, where Bosh thrived against their true frontcourt.
George took notice of this, crediting Bosh for revolutionizing the league on a recent episode of his podcast.
"When we played Miami and they put Chris Bosh at the five, I think that's when the league literally changed," George said. "Cause we were one of the last teams to be two bigs, real bigs. David West and Roy Hibbert [were] not three-point shooters, mid-range shooters. Defensively, Miami struggled against that until they moved Chris Bosh to the five and played four wings, and then that was how you beat the Pacers. That was the blueprint to beat the Pacers at that time."
While Bosh never knocked down a high percentage from three-point range, the shots fell when it mattered most. Now, teams without an outside threat big man stand little chance of winning a championship.
"And then now that's what you look for, you want a shooting big," George shared. "There is no four man, no more, like the four man is a guard, a wing now, like we take a lot of credit, that Indiana Pacers team, takes a lot of credit for how the game is."
Spoelstra is also deserving of credit for this change in the NBA, taking notice of Bosh's ability to outshine the Pacers' big men from the arc.
