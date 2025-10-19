All ready for the Miami Heat season, but two
The Miami Heat haven't won a game in a long time, not in the preseason and not in the last postseason -- 10 straight losses in total.
But at least they are entering the 2025-26 season in a reasonably healthy state.
Yes, Tyler Herro remains out, and it still figures to be a few more weeks following his ankle surgery; and Kasparas Jakucionis will get a late start on his rookie campaign due to a groin strain.
But everyone else who endured ailments the past couple of weeks, from Davion Mitchell to Simone Fontecchio to Bam Adebayo to Nikola Jovic -- practiced on Sunday and is set to be ready for next Wednesday in Orlando.
That will give Erik Spoelstra some decisions to make.
First, who starts with Adebayo? The guess here is still Jovic, though Ware got a lot of minutes in preseaon and led all NBA players in several categories.
And who starts in place of Herro? It could be Mitchell, or Spoelstra could go with Dru Smith and let Mitchell settle into the bench point guard role he will likely fill when Herro is back.
Also, did Fontecchio show enough in his limited time to get minutes off the bench, or will Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Pelle Larsson push him aside for now? Fontecchio's shooting may be necessary after Miami struggled greatly from behind the arc in every preseason game but the last.
And who closes? This figures to be a game-to-game decision, though Adebayo, Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins (even with his inconsistent play) figure to be fixtures.