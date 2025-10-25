Bam Adebayo sets the tone, then the kids take over for a historic Miami Heat night
Bam Adebayo – Grade: A
Bam Adebayo was sensational tonight, specifically in the first quarter. I have talked often about the importance of Adebayo getting off to a good start for the Heat and he delivered today. He set the tone early, pouring in 18 first quarter points and starting the game 4/4 from the 3-point line. His aggressiveness also helped open up offense for his teammates, because as the game went on, Adebayo getting to the rim helped create looks for teammates. His shooting did cool off, but he did not let that stop him from playing spectacular defense, nor did it change his mentality. He was relentless in doing the dirty work which helped sustain the lead when things started to get tighter. It would be unreasonable to expect Adebayo to score 18 first quarter points every night but it is reasonable to expect him to have that level of aggressiveness and attention not detail. Adebayo finished with 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. Shooting 8/19 from the field and 4/8 from the three point line. Adebayo played like an All-Star and the Heat need that from him nightly to be a good team.
Nikola Jovic – Grade: A+
Nikola Jovic bounced back in a big way against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jovic started the Heat’s first game of the year but came off the bench in this one. After starting out the first quarter with 8 points in the season opener, he only scored 1 point the rest of the game. Against Memphis he played a complete game. He was using his frame to attack smaller defenders and create contact. He played in rhythm of the offense and only took excellent shots. He displayed his basketball IQ in his ability to find space and consistently make the right read on what do. All of this was great, but the best thing about his game was his extra effort on the defensive end. He was consistently running the floor to get back and made several great defensive plays. Jovic was excellent today and played an almost perfect game. Nikola Jovic 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. He also added 1 steal and 1 block. He shot 6/9 from the field and 3/6 from three. Games like this are the reason why so many Heat fans are expecting a huge season out of him.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A+
Look I have been trying to tell everyone that will listen that Jaquez Jr. will bounce back after his sophomore slump. Through 2 games, that absolutely looks like the case. He has great poise again, no more rushing through his moves then panicking when they do not go exactly how he thought. He is moving with conviction in his drives, very similar to how he was his rookie year. The difference between now and his rookie year is that now he has shown some counters to the defense and more patience. One thing that has never been lacking in his game is effort and that was on display once again. His rebounding popped off the court from the first minute he was in the game. Considering how small the Heat team is, guard/forward rebounding is a must. His final stat line was 17 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals. He shot 8/12 from the field. Jaquez Jr. can do a little bit of everything on the basketball court and the Heat desperately need him to continue his excellent play to start the year.
Other notable grades:
Simone Fontecchio – Grade: A+
Kel’el Ware – Grade: A
Dru Smith – Grade: B+
Norman Powell – Grade: B
Andrew Wiggins – Grade: B
Davion Mitchell – Grade: C+