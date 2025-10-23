Davion Mitchell shines and other Miami Heat opener grades
Davion Mitchell - Grade: A+
Davion Mitchell shined when he joined the Heat last year and he made a statement to start this season. Mitchell was easily the Heat’s best player against the Magic, and there is an argument for him being the best player in the whole game. He finished the game with a stat line of 16 points, 12 assists, 6 rounds and only 1 turnover. He shot 7/15 from the field and even added in 2 steals and 1 block. Not only do his box score numbers show how great a game he had, the eye test backed it up also. Even with this production he still was his usual self on the defensive end. Even though he is a smaller guard, his physicality and defensive IQ more than make up for it. In a game where the team defense was shaky, Mitchell shined. Mitchell made numerous plays on the defensive end and dominated on the offensive end. If this is the player the Heat are getting from Mitchell, then their ceiling as a team goes much higher.
Norman Powell - Grade: A-
If Mitchell did not have such a spectacular game, then Powell would have been the easy choice for the Heat’s best player. Norman Powell did exactly what he was brought in to do, that is to get buckets. Powell started the game on fire with 11 first quarter points and never looked back. He carried the teams 3-point shooting hitting 4 from downtown. Powell’s ability to score on ball or off ball is a huge advantage for the Heat and something that will make all his teammates’ jobs easier. The most surprising part of Powell’s performance was his rebounding ability against such a big team. With the Miami Heat being such a small team, they desperately need their guards to contribute on the glass. Powell delivered in a big way, pulling in 9 rebounds. He will need to continue to crash the glass for Miami to be competitive in the rebounding department. Powell finished with a stat line of 28 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He was efficient in his scoring shooting 9/19 from the field and 4/8 from three.
Bam Adebayo - Grade: C+
Bam Adebayo has been a polarizing player for the Miami Heat for several years now. This is because Adebayo does a lot of things that most do not notice, especially on the defensive end. I thought Adebayo had a solid defensive game, by his standards. The issue came from the offensive end, something that is not uncommon to him. Adebayo’s processes were fine, it was just the shot making. He missed numerous looks around the rim that he should have no trouble with, and that leaves a bad taste in the mouth when watching. Adebayo should be praised for his rebounding and defensive effort tonight, but he needed to be a better scorer for the Heat to come home with the win. Adebayo finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assist, 2 steals and 4 turnovers. He shot 4/13 from the field and 1/5 from the 3-point line.
Other Grades:
Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: B+
Andrew Wiggins – Grade: B
Nikola Jovic – Grade: C
Kel’el Ware – Grade: C-