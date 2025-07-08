Heat Legend Has Three-Word Response To Norman Powell Arrival
The Miami Heat just may have saved the offseason with their latest move. They recently traded for former Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell. This was after losing out on Kevin Durant, who was dealt to the Houston Rockets. The move has brought excitement back to the Heat organization.
Heat legend Dwyane Wade, the greatest player in franchise history, gave his stamp of approval. When Powell was officially introduced as a signee, Wade posted on Instagram: "That's my guy."
Powell was acquired Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love in a three-team deal that included the Utah Jazz. Many feel the Heat got the better end because they unloaded two players who were in the roation last year. In Powell, the Heat receive yet another player who is capable of going for 20 points on any night. He joins All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to make up a formidable trio.
Powell, 32, has only improved with age. Last year he averaged 21.8 points on 48 percent shooting. The signing almost completes the Heat's offseason. The next order of business is likely trading Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired in the Jimmy Butler deal last season. While the Heat may not have landed a splash name like Durant, this move should at least keep them in playoff contention.
More Miami Heat News
Duncan Robinson Makes Emotional Farewell Post To Miami Heat
Miami Heat's Acquisition Of Norman Powell Labeled "A Heist" By NBA Insider
Heat’s Latest Addition Norman Powell Removes Miami From Chasing 3-Time All-Star