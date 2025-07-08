Inside The Heat

Heat Legend Has Three-Word Response To Norman Powell Arrival

Shandel Richardson

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat just may have saved the offseason with their latest move. They recently traded for former Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell. This was after losing out on Kevin Durant, who was dealt to the Houston Rockets. The move has brought excitement back to the Heat organization.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade, the greatest player in franchise history, gave his stamp of approval. When Powell was officially introduced as a signee, Wade posted on Instagram: "That's my guy."

Powell was acquired Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love in a three-team deal that included the Utah Jazz. Many feel the Heat got the better end because they unloaded two players who were in the roation last year. In Powell, the Heat receive yet another player who is capable of going for 20 points on any night. He joins All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to make up a formidable trio.

Powell, 32, has only improved with age. Last year he averaged 21.8 points on 48 percent shooting. The signing almost completes the Heat's offseason. The next order of business is likely trading Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired in the Jimmy Butler deal last season. While the Heat may not have landed a splash name like Durant, this move should at least keep them in playoff contention.

More Miami Heat News

Duncan Robinson Makes Emotional Farewell Post To Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Acquisition Of Norman Powell Labeled "A Heist" By NBA Insider

Heat’s Latest Addition Norman Powell Removes Miami From Chasing 3-Time All-Star

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here