Erik Spoelstra Playing with Fire Deploying Miami Heat Starters in Finale
Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro head into Sunday’s regular-season finale having played and started in 78 and 77 games, respectively.
Ideally, those numbers should stay where they are.
Unfortunately, it’s likely coach Erik Spoelstra employs the same starting five against the Washington Wizards that has started the past two games.
The hope is he’ll also utilize that same first five in Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament elimination game at the Chicago Bulls. That would mean the gamble of throwing key players out there in a meaningless finale had no negative repercussions.
Despite having nothing to play for except the concept of sustaining a rhythm prior to the postseason, Adebayo, Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Alec Burks and rookie Kel’el Ware are expected to start against the Wizards.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan is also going to tempt fate by playing most of the starters at least some minutes in season finale at the Philadelphia 76ers as long as his medical staff approves. He told reporters in Chicago he doesn’t want regulars sitting until Wednesday.
However, standout guard Josh Giddey will sit due to a forearm issue in a move that's mostly precautionary. He torched the Heat for 28 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, all team-highs, in Wednesday's 119-111 victory. Chicago reserve guards Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder), Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Tre Jones (foot) remain sidelined.
Miami had Adebayo (back), Herro (thigh), Burks (back) and Wiggins (hamstring) all miss games in April, so the injury risk makes little sense. Reserves Duncan Robinson (SI joint) and Haywood Highsmith (Achilles) and Kevin Love (personal) have also missed games.
Forward Nikola Jovic last played on Feb. 23 due to a broken hand. It makes more sense to throw him out there to see what he can do than risking Adebayo or Burks having their backs tense up.
While that may sound alarmist, consider rookie wing Pelle Larsson missed Sunday’s game against the Bulls because he sprained his right ankle while lifting weights. He termed it a "freak accident." Although X-rays were negative, he won’t play against Washington. His status for Wednesday is unknown.
Miami has seemingly operated under a black cloud for months, so hopefully Sunday’s contest won’t yield any nasty surprises. If Spoelstra opts for maximum caution in the second half, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier, Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson and Isaiah Stevens should get the bulk of the minutes.
