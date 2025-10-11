The Miami Heat rank 32nd in preseason in this stat (yes, 32nd!)
It is typically a bad sign when you rank last in the NBA in offensive categories. It is even worse when you rank last in an important stat like 3-point field goal attempts. When you rank 32nd out of 30 in the preseason there are no words. According to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, the Heat are that team.
The Heat have struggled (to put it generously), in recent years on the offensive end. So much so that some fans have called for Spoelstra to hire an offensive coordinator to run the offense while Spoelstra focuses on the defense.
Being dead last in 3-point attempts is not going to bode well for the Heat offense. There were concerns of lack of shooting this offseason most notably losing Duncan Robinson to the Detroit Pistons. Robinson has long been one of the best shooters in the NBA, and he has masked some of the shooting concerns for the Heat.
The hope for the Heat is that Norman Powell continues his hot start and follows up his career year with another spectacular season. He is, in a way, a replacement for Duncan’s shooting. Powell was spectacular last year shooting 42% from 3 and is a career 40% shooter.
The other thing the Heat are counting on is Tyler Herro also following up his career year with another All-Star season. It would be reasonable to assume the Heat offense, and 3-point Field Goal attempts would both rise when Herro comes back from his injury. The problem is Herro isn’t coming back before the season starts, so the team will have to figure out how to manage without him.
