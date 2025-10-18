Third signing for two-way for Miami Heat
You can never have enough guards, apparently.
The Miami Heat, which went to training camp with a backcourt surplus prior to suffering a series of injuries -- most of which have healed enough for returns -- have added another guard as a two-way contract recipient.
Jahmir Young, who played collegiately at Charlotte and Maryland and has been in the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls organizations, received the Heat's last two-way after a strong showing in preseason games.
Young, who is a scorer at 6-foot-1, joins wing Myron Gardner and big Vlad Goldin as the Heat's two-ways. Miami is using only 14 of its 15 standard spots to start the season, following the release of former first-round pick Precious Achiuwa.
It's not clear where Young will find time for the Heat, even if there are additional injuries. Tyler Herro is expected back in the first month of the season, and Miami also has Norman Powell, Dru Smith, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson and Terry Rozier -- all before 2025 first round pick Kasparas Jakucionis gets his turn.
But the Heat do need natural scorers, and Young has proven to be that, even if just in the G-League with the Windy City Bulls. That included a 36-point game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, who are affiliated with the Heat.
Miami does still need to need another big in the mix, but may wait until Goldin has a chance to prove himself, or until they can add a player at a standard contract in December without exceeding the luxury tax line. The Heat are trying to avoid being in repeater tax territory.