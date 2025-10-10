Who should start next to Bam? NBA analyst weighs in
Following a Kel’el Ware’s league-leading 15 double-doubles among rookies, many expected him to be the clear-cut starter alongside Bam Adebayo. If the Miami Heat’s two preseason games were any indication, Ware has reverted to playing as the backup center off the bench.
In his place, Nikola Jovic has thrived in these two games as the Heat’s versatile point forward. He has been steadily building on his best season of his career as their sixth man last season, and he seemingly improved more in his EuroBasket campaign. On the Zach Lowe Show, he breaks down the crucial factor in determining who deserves the Heat’s final starting spot.
“I think they should start him next to Bam and bring Ware off the bench because I think priority No. 1 has to be having a functional NBA offense,” Lowe explained. “That’s the easiest sort of route to getting yourself there. They have been doing that so far in the preseason.”
When Tyler Herro returns from his surgery recovery, there is a solid chance the primary passer in the starting lineup may be Jovic, which would allow Norman Powell and Herro to focus on their desperate need for shot creation. If they decide to return to Ware as the starting center, it should still be an improvement compared to last season.
Davion Mitchell explains why he's a Miami Heat perfect fit
While the Miami Heat lost out on arguably the most impactful player responsible for most of their success in this decade by the trade deadline, they acquired multiple key players for the next phase of their franchise.
One of those players, Davion Mitchell, sat down with Couper Moorhead and explained why his great fit with the Heat playstyle has led to the best stretch of games for his career.
“My agent always asked me, ‘Where would you want to go if you could choose,’ and I would always say Miami because of the way they play,” Mitchell said. “Everyone plays exactly like how I play, extremely hard, and you don’t really care who’s scoring points like that. You’re just going to play hard and try to win games, and you play the right way. I’m like, I’m going to fit here so easily. I knew as soon as I got traded, I was going to fit easily.”
Before the Heat traded for him, the best guard defender on the roster was Dru Smith. Following his season-ending injury, the only other perimeter defenders were Haywood Highsmith and Pelle Larsson. Mitchell provided instant value and looked like a definitely gritty player that Heat Culture always pushes for. Outside of his defensive advantages, Mitchell shockingly became one of the best perimeter shooters for the Heat at 44.7 percent from three-point range.