ESPN Analyst Makes Shocking Claim About Miami Heat’s Starting
Following the best year of his career, Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic has been an exciting player to project forward as he gets closer to his full potential. With significant success for the Serbian national team, he may be primed for another leap in production.
On the Hoop Collective show, ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps breaks down why Jovic’s great start for EuroBasket can have huge implications for a potential starting spot next year.
“I just happened to look at the box score as I was trying to see who was on the Slovenian team, and he’s had a couple of nice games early on for Serbia,” Bontemps said. “He’s another guy who this is going to be a pretty interesting and important tournament for him because he’s got the chance to potentially start for the Heat this year.”
Jovic thrived for the Heat last year as their sixth man off the bench. He averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 45.6 percent shooting and 37.1 percent from three-point range. Following years of running smaller units, the Heat often had their most success with Jovic playing alongside Kel’el Ware and Bam Adebayo. After acquiring Norman Powell, Jovic’s chance to take a starting spot would likely be replacing Ware or Andrew Wiggins.
MIAMI HEAT’S DWYANE WADE RECEIVES SHOCKING PLACEMENT AMONG BEST PLAYERS
After becoming the most decorated and accomplished player for the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade solidified himself among the greatest players in NBA history.
Following 25 years of NBA basketball, CBS Sports gave its rankings for the top 25 players of this century. However, Wade just missed out on being among the top 10 on their list.
“Prime Dwyane Wade was the closest thing to Kobe Bryant,” the article wrote. “Wade was probably the better athlete. The skills -- particularly the footwork and array of shotmaking -- were highly comparable. He was unstoppable the year he won the scoring title (2009) on a team without one other player the defense was concerned about. Stan Van Gundy never trusted young players, but he put the ball in Wade's hands as a rookie for a game-winning shot in the playoffs and he delivered. And he never stopped over a 16-year career that saw him win three championships (one as the No. 1 guy in just his third season) and finish in the top 10 of MVP voting seven times.”
Outside of five players within the top 10 of their list, Wade finished his career with more championships than the rest. His inability to win an MVP seems to be one of the primary reasons he was ranked No. 11, as everyone above him at least has one on their resume. His third-place vote for the award in 2009 was his best chance to win it.
