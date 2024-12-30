Old Tyler Herro Boxing Footage Resurfaces After Sunday’s Scuffle In Houston
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro showed no hesitation in defending himself against Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson.
In hindsight, maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised at Herro’s willingness to stand his ground.
A video of Herro boxing resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) following his and Thompson’s fight Sunday night. The clip features Herro training in the summer of 2021.
Herro and Thompson clashed late in the Heat’s 104-100 road win. Thompson tossed Hero to the ground after the two bumped into one another; he grabbed the Heat guard, and the two went to the ground.
Both were subsequently ejected. Officials also ejected Rockets guard Jalen Green, coach Ime Udoka, Houston assistant coach Ben Sullivan, and Heat guard Terry Rozier.
Heat fans had fun mocking Thompson—and poking fun at Herro—in the replies.
“Those spaghetti arm swings can hurt someone,” X user @JG_MIA_305 joked. “Amen Thompson don’t want that smoke.”
ROCKETS PLAYER’S MOTHER RIPS HERRO
Rockets forward Tari Eason didn’t participate in Sunday’s skirmish between Thompson and Herro.
That didn’t stop Eason’s mother from wading into the incident—except she used a keyboard rather than her hands.
Teroya Eason took to X and blasted Herro following the fight.
“I’m a gentle giant and I don’t condone violence, but I hate taunting and cockiness and that’s why Amen lifted that man off the ground and tossed him across the court like [a] juggernaut,” the older Eason posted.
Added Eason: “I think Herro should change his name to victim and I don’t feel a thing!!!!!! Goodnight.”
HEAT LINKED TO FORMER HURRICANES GUARD
The Miami Heat’s solution to their guard depth may be a former first-round pick thoroughly familiar with the 305.
NBA insider Marc Stein listed the Heat as a possible suitor for veteran guard and ex-Miami Hurricane Lonnie Walker. The 26-year-old plays in Europe for Žalgiris Kaunas, a Lithuanian team.
Stein reported NBA teams can buy Walker out of his international contract until Feb. 18. He averages 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for Žalgiris.
Walker, the No. 18 pick in 2018, played collegiately at Miami. A 6-foot-4 guard from Pennsylvania, Walker averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across 32 games (18 starts) in his lone season with the Hurricanes.
Walker owns career averages of 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in six seasons. He posted 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 58 games for the Nets last year.
