Survey: Majority of Miami Heat Fans Take Bold Jimmy Butler Stance

One might think more Miami Heat fans think the team itself is suffering more than Jimmy Butler during the latter’s latest absence.
At least one survey says you’re wrong to have that idea.
The popular @5ReasonsSports X (formerly Twitter) account posted a poll Friday night asking, “Which party would be hurt more, now and in the future, by Jimmy Butler theoretically ‘holding out?’” Butler has not played since Dec. 20 because of a stomach illness and a “return to competition” reconditioning.
As of publication, 59% of voters picked Butler.
Some speculate Butler isn’t playing because of the ongoing trade rumors. ESPN reported earlier this week Butler “prefers” a trade, and Heat president Pat Riley responded by saying the team won’t deal their All-Star forward.
The Heat announced Friday night Butler won’t return to the court until Jan. 1 at the earliest.
Either way, we find the results and responses to the poll—which Five Reasons hosts Ethan Skolnick and Sean Rochester discussed on their Five on the Floor podcast—surprising. Although Butler ceded his role as the Heat’s No. 1 scoring option to Tyler Herro, he remains an invaluable starter.
There’s a reason why aspiring title contenders like the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns remain linked to Butler despite his age and durability issues.
Miami is 4-4 without Butler, including 2-1 over the last week. Don’t automatically assume that guarantees the Heat are a playoff team whether or not Butler is active or on the roster come April.
We also don’t understand how Butler hurts himself by theoretically holding out. He’s an established superstar who continues playing at a high level. If anything, he’s arguably helping himself by not risking injury, especially ahead of unrestricted free agency.
Suppose Butler, who missed time with right knee soreness, suffered a severe knee injury ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. There goes a trade and likely any chances of him earning a max contract next summer.
Of course, as Five Reasons Sports noted, all of this is theoretical. There is no proof Butler is holding out, nor is there proof the Heat are intentionally keeping him out to ensure a trade happens.
Now, if Butler remains out after the New Year, we might need to have a different conversation.
