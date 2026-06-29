The dominoes are falling across the NBA, and the Miami Heat still are in need of a good reserve piece or two. Notably, Marcus Smart, who last season played with the Los Angeles Lakers, has declined his player option.

He will become a free agent, adding to a long list of guards potentially on the market.

Lakers guard Marcus Smart has declined his $5.4 million player option and will become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NSptNtI3sM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

This is the type of move the Heat should be making for the low with or without any space possibly created by moving Nikola Jović. (And it seems more possible as the Lakers are dealing with other concerns, such as whether to bring LeBron James back and for what.)

The playmaking department is where the team is thin outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith. While Bam Adebayo twice averaged over five assists, too many come from dribble handoffs and the offense should be quicker.

Never forget how when Pat Riley was coach in Los Angeles, they wanted Wes Matthews for no other reason than him being a Lakers killer. Smart has been in a Heat killer in the past, and his two highest scoring games of the 2022 playoffs were against Miami with 24 points each night in winning efforts.

Just think about how clunky things can look for the Heat if Mitchell is out and it's the non-Antetokounmpo minutes. Even with Smith, they might have to resort to primitive tactics if there are no reinforcements. An extra connector could create a lot of relief, especially one who has a reputation of being a pest at the point of attack.

What Smart has left

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) moves the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Smart is no longer a young body, but he’s a smart veteran with juice left in the tank, looking for his first championship. He’s best as a sixth man, and his dimensions — being 6’ 3 and built like a football player — should be a big help by the time the playoffs come around because strength is a necessity. Injuries are unavoidable as well, and he would do well as a spot starter.

Getting a player who has been in 118 postseason games since 2015, which included a trip to the Finals in 2022, is the ideal experience-level for a team filling out the last spots. Guys like Smart are needed because sometimes the moment is too big for players in their first deep postseason.

It might feel strange to Heat fans even considering such a move, but it’s unlikely that he would be disliked as Danny Granger was immediately when getting to Miami because of past rivalries. Forget the green jersey Smart was wearing for a lot of years — he was a gamer who was a big part of very good teams and was the epitome of “love to have him, hate to play him.”