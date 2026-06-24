After trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat's next step is to fill out their roster. With a team led by Bam Adebayo and Giannis, shooting will be crucial, and while they could potentially bring back both Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins, the money will be tough, which is why Miami will have to look at other options.

One of the ways Miami can sign players is using their $15 million-dollar mid-level exception, while another is simply bringing in players on cheap deals, and Miami has already been linked to one free agent guard.

The Pistons have interest in Norman Powell (per @JakeLFischer ) and have the cap space to bid more than what Miami can (if Wiggins stays) because the Heat has a $209 M hard cap. But there are plenty of other SG options, including Coby White, Simons, Grimes, Hardaway Jr., Duncan… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 23, 2026

Anfernee Simons, the 27-year-old guard, will get a look from the Miami Heat.

ESPN Insider Bobby Marks confirmed this possibility:

"I think keep an eye on one name, Anfernee Simons. He's a free agent out there. If he's basically willing to go for the vet min and play out the year to restore his value, he'd fit in perfectly with this team." Bobby Marks

Player Profile

Last season Simons averaged 14.3 PPG | 2.5 RPG | 2.4 APG while shooting 38.5% from three in 55 games. Before that he had averaged as high as 22.6 points as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers while shooting in the high thirties and into the forties on 7+ attempts.

The problem with Simons instantly shifts to his defensive woes. Simons is just not a good defender simply put. His average DPM per season is -2.1 and the offense would have to be close to his peak to make up for his defensive struggles.

Injury concerns arise too, Simons has played in 20, 70, 64, 57, 62, 46, 70, and 55 games in his career.

Guards I’m watching for Miami so far (from trades to NT-ME to vet min:



Isiah Joe

Duncan Robinson

Klay Thompson

Tim Hardaway Jr

Quentin Grimes

Coby White (Heat always target guys who light them up & Coby does! )

Luke Kennard



Updates on Off The Floor: https://t.co/80ktdL8FFy — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 23, 2026

Simons was making $27 million dollars last season and after a down year, it's hard to see him getting a contract at the value, so he is certainly a player Miami could look at with their MLE.

My Choice

I am going to have to pass on Simons, while the offensive production is (has been) there his defensive woes simply don't make up for it, not when Coby White, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Quinten Grimes are available.

Look for the right balance of a fair price, with the three and defense skillset.

Miami has a lot of work to do to fill out their roster, and shooting will be the key, but they will also have to be smart in the financial department to maximize their potential while navigating the NBA's harsh Collective Bargaining Agreement, something that Andy Ellisburg and company do quite well.