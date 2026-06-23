Landing Giannis proves Pat Riley willing to play championship-or-bust game

The Miami Heat gave up more than most NBA teams would’ve to land a superstar, but this notion that Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t worth it borders on the absurd.

Pat Riley landed one last All-NBA mega star to put him in contention for one last ring. That alone makes the haul headed Milwaukee’s way worth it.

Few teams will ever be as fortunate as the L.A. Lakers were in prying Luka Doncic away from Dallas for a price that now looks as thrifty as the trade was surprising, but it’s worth remembering that MVP-caliber talents don’t become available often and don’t come cheap.

This blockbuster trade, like most major moments in a franchise’s history, is a gamble. That some analysts feel banking on Antetokounmpo fresh off the most injury-plagued season of his career wasn’t a risk worth taking is wild. It means they're writing off a two-time MVP that has shot over 60 percent from the field over his last 200-plus regular-season games since 2022-23, putting up averages of over 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Antentokounmpo has ample mileage on him and will turn 32 years old in December, but he’s a tireless worker and one of the most explosive, finest conditioned athletes in the world.

Acquiring the “Greek Freak” came at a massive price and should come with enormous expectations, but that’s the price of relevance too. Have people tuned out the Heat being a .500 team that hasn’t made it out of the first round since upsetting their way into the 2023 NBA Finals?

Have we forgotten Miami led the league in blown second-half leads despite the presence of one of the league’s all-time winningest coaches, Erik Spoelstra, patrolling the sidelines?

Not doing whatever it took to add Antetokounmpo when he was interested in taking his talents to South Beach would’ve been a mistake Riley wouldn’t have been able to live down. Critics have been asking him to call it a career for most of the decade. Miami has been a No. 8 seed or worse, a play-in participant, four straight years. That’s about to change.

Expectations to compete for title begin immediately for Heat

There’s not a championship-or-bust mandate in Year 1, and we’re not in “not two, not three” territory like the Heat were when LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade, but immediate success is a must. A 50-win season has to be on deck. There’s no grace period.

Adding Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to a frontcourt featuring Bam Adebayo and likely Andrew Wiggins means the Heat will be difficult to score and rebound against. More moves will be made to add shooting and ball-handling, but the foundation is in place to compete at the highest level for years to come.

At +1800 (18-to-1), the Heat now rank fifth in NBA championship odds at DraftKings. Only the favored San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, the currently in flux Boston Celtics, and the defending champion New York Knicks have more expected from them.

Winning a title in what now becomes the Giannis era would make it much easier to stomach the limited wiggle room that lies ahead and the lack of draft capital Miami will be working with into next decade, but it’s not an all-or-nothing proposition. Riley must still work his magic to add talent on the wing and in the backcourt. A busy offseason is just beginning.

For now, the 81-year-old Riley helped free the Heat out of the play-in mix and has burdened his squad with expectations of chasing a ring for the first time since dealing Jimmy Butler. He can now take his seat next to former star Alonzo Mourning and watch his newest acquisition give his team a much better chance at playing into May and June than his last few teams have had.

Winning the Giannis sweepstakes is the first step towards his last stand resulting in a championship chase, which makes the gamble worthwhile.