Sometimes one wonders how things pass editorial inspection when an opinion is so wildly misinformed, but page views are the objective. Bleacher Report published its list of the top 30 NBA defenders on Tuesday and holy smokes, I think I fractured my neck recoiling in disgust.

Bam Adebayo, according to BR’s NBA Staff, is the 25th best defender in the league. This is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately list, and he is punished on it since he isn’t a shot blocker, which is understandable, yet guys who are not are still ahead, and because his on-and-off defensive numbers are negative.

The on-and-off numbers don’t tell you who was on the floor with him or before and keep in mind that the Heat’s most-used lineup was a three-guard set with Andrew Wiggins at power forward in 2025-26. The second-most used rotation featured Kel’el Ware, who has loads of promise but is severely undisciplined on defense.

Eye Test vs. The Numbers

Defense is most accurately measured through the eye test and anyone with real time watching the Heat will object to BR’s analysis.

Adebayo, being the second line of the schemes, still has to work all over the place since he can guard pick-and-rolls at the level of the screen and does it at a high-level. His backpedaling speed, long wingspan and fast hands are part of what makes him a rare defensive specimen and few will guard two players at once better than him. The other part that makes him special is his intelligence.

Somehow, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is now his teammate, is 15 spots above him when he has comparable steals and blocks averages, while not moving his feet as quickly as Adebayo. If anything, both of them should be in the top 10.

Size is a huge factor on defense, so smaller and/or skinny players are not having the same impact defensively as Adebayo since they can be overpowered. Aside from Nikola Jokić and a healthy Joel Embiid doing it, that doesn’t happen often to Adebayo.

BR cannot be watching the same game I’m seeing and it won’t take long for their list to age poorly. With Antetokounmpo’s effectiveness in the back line, there will be more opportunities for the Heat’s captain to showcase how sharp he is on the perimeter, which should improve the team’s 3-point protections.

For goodness sake, Adebayo made his sixth defensive team last year, and there are only 10 spots. It’s hard to believe so many voters across the country are getting that wrong.