The Miami Heat bounced back after the Philadelphia 76ers broke their 7-game win streak with a big 108-105 win in New York, but still got eliminated from the NBA Cup.

What was significant was the Heat finally got in a clutch game -- just their sixth contest with any "clutch minutes" at all -- and after falling behind late, found a way to pull through.

Much to learn from, but Miami will take it.

Here are the takeaways:

GIANNIS RECORDS FIRST 20-20 GAME WITH MIAMI 🔥



🏀 22 PTS

🏀 23 REB (CAREER-HIGH)

🏀 MIA East Group B win



The Heat are 8-1 in their last 9 games! pic.twitter.com/xzlyJHkDYQ — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2026

BIG THINGS

The Heat big men in Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the paint all night long. Miami won the points in the paint battle 46 to 42 and the disparity should have been greater if it wasn’t for James Weisman off the bench for New York.

The Heat dominated in second chance points 17-4 on the backs of Giannis and Bam getting after it all night. If you are getting this type of aggressiveness and focus from those two every night. Miami is going to be a tough out. One of the issues for years with the Heat have been big man depth and now it is strength that the team can rely on.

Nov 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) drives to the basket in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GREEK FREAK

Giannis was a monster tonight in all aspects of the game. He finished shooting 52.6% from the field and it would have been higher had he not settled for 4 three-point attempts on the night. He missed all 4 of them. When he was attacking, he was unstoppable. He finished the night with 22 points, 23 rebounds and 3 assists.

This is a great reminder of the sheer dominance he can assert when he isn’t the one scoring the points. He needs to focus on smoothing out his free throw stroke because he is developing a real hitch to his shot. He went 2 for 6 from the charity stripe for 33.3%. That must be above that come playoff time.

Nov 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE CAPTAIN

Bam was aggressive all night. He shot an absurd 62.5% from the field. He did a little bit of everything. He finished the night with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks. That is the well-rounded play that Miami fans want to see every night he takes the floor. He also took more three-point attempts than I would like with 4 he happened to hit one of them tonight.

Nov 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) drives past New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) for a layup in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE POINT GUARD

Davion Mitchell hit two clutch free throws with 11.7 seconds left to help seal the win. There was a bigger play yet still to come. He attacked downhill getting doubled hitting Pelle Larsson streaking down the lane for a two-hand dunk to put the game away for good.

He didn’t have his most efficient night shooting the ball with shooting splits of 40/20/75, but he has getting two feet in the paint whenever he wanted creating easy opportunities for his teammates. He finished the game with 12 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 steals.

Nov 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) grabs a rebound in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE OTHERS

Miami got solid contributions from up and down the roster. Klay Thompson provided some three’s early but also was second on the team in assists tonight with 7 dimes.

The rookie Ryan Conwell didn’t have a good shooting night but hustled and is gaining valuable experience. He continues to play heavy minutes and keep Klay fresh for the playoff run.

Pelle Larsson outside of his dunk to put the game away played extremely hard and finished well around the basket. He must continue to work on his consistency from deep but is turning into the ultimate glue guy. He finished with 11 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists and a steal.