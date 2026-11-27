"When I watch the Heat play, and you know Giannis is going to do his thing, but Bam, he waits for his opportunity."

That was Shaquille O'Neal on ESPN after Miami's loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Then he added this line: "Tonight he waited."

Bam Adebayo finished with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting and 11 rebounds. Not a great night but also not as terrible as some would make it seem. Three nights earlier, with Giannis Antetokounmpo out, he put up 24 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks against Oklahoma City, and that game of course, didn't make the rounds.

That's the pattern with Bam, and it has been the pattern for most of his career. The quiet nights become the story and the great ones become footnotes. Even on a night that he scored 83 points to become the second greatest scoring performance in NBA history, there was more criticism than kudos.

As someone who has watched almost every Heat game for the past 30 years and covered this team, I'll be honest about something because Shaq isn't entirely wrong. There are games where I want Bam to be more aggressive than he is. He has nights where he defers when he should attack, and I've said that myself. But "he could be more aggressive" and "he isn't good" are two very different statements, and somewhere along the way a lot of people stopped telling them apart. So let's look at the résumé.

Coach Geo

You don't stumble into all of that or even getting voted onto six All-Defensive teams by accident. Team USA also doesn't just bring the same big man to two Olympics because he's a nice guy.

The criticism that he receives for some odd reason almost always comes back to scoring numbers as if scoring 20 points is some magical number that makes players worthy of being considered a great player. He's only averaged 20 points a game twice in his career, 20.4 in 2022-23 and 20.1 last season. For a lot of people that's the cutoff. If you don't score 20, you aren't a star.

That kind of box-score watching misses most of what Bam does at a high-level that truly elevates the floor of every single team that he has been a part of.

Watch him closely for a full game instead of just comparing him to a highlight package of another player that scored an inefficient 25 points and contributed nothing other than that. Watch the countless screens that free a shooter even though the shooter gets the credit and Bam gets nothing. Watch him catch the ball at the elbow and pull two defenders with him, which opens the pass that leads to the pass that leads to the basket. Notice the times that his aggression attacking the paint or fighting for offensive rebounds lead to the opposing team getting in foul trouble. Watch him on defense, pointing teammates into position before the other team even calls its action. None of that shows up in a box score.

All of it shows up in whether Miami wins.

If you can't explain a Spain pick-and-roll, you probably can't see half of what Bam does inside one. He's the guy setting the back screen on the screener, the guy flowing into the short roll, the guy deciding in half a second whether to finish, kick or hit the cutter. That's a skill that won’t end up on a stat sheet. This season he's averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals a game while playing next to a two-time MVP who needs the ball. Two steals a game from a center who switches onto guards every night is not normal.

The flashes are there for the Miami Heat defense. There is a level of activity and effort they can tap into. Great work from Bam Adebayo and then look at the vision. When they get stops now you look at the flow and ball movement on the other end. pic.twitter.com/G4z9guN0RW — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) October 27, 2026

And when he decides to take over, he can. He scored 37 against Cleveland earlier this month and 35 in an overtime win over the Clippers. He had a masterful performance against OKC earlier in the week where he had a 25 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assist triple double. And last March, he scored 83 points against Washington, the second-most in a single game in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain's 100. Players who can't score don't score 83. The truth is that Bam has spent most of his career being asked to do something other than score, and he's done it.

Here's the question I'd ask the critics. If Bam is as limited as people say, why do the best players in the world keep wanting to play with him?

In 2023, Damian Lillard named the Heat as his preferred trade destination, and part of the appeal was the chance to play alongside Bam and Jimmy.

And Giannis, before he ever put on a Heat jersey, called Bam his toughest opponent. He said he slept 12 hours instead of his usual eight before games against him. Two weeks ago, after Bam's 37-point night against Cleveland, Giannis called him "one of the most versatile bigs I've ever played with."

Is Bam a first option on a championship team? I don't think so, and I don't think he has to be. He's shown, twice, that he can be the second-best player on a team that reaches the Finals. Now he's next to the best player he's ever had beside him, in a role that lets him be what he's always been at his best: the connector, the defender, the guy who makes everyone around him easier to play with. In 2023, Bam led the Heat in both scoring and rebounding in the Finals at 21.8 points and 12.4 rebounds a game, while spending most of the series guarding Nikola Jokić. Before Game 3, Butler said Bam was "doing everything for us" and that "he's going to be the reason why we win a championship."

It didn't happen for Miami. Denver was better, and that's on the whole team. But if you're looking for the guy who didn't show up in that series, you're looking at the wrong player. The only thing missing from his résumé is a ring.

You can wish Bam were more aggressive. I do sometimes. But when the loudest critics are people watching box scores, and the loudest praise comes from the players who have to see him up close, I know whose read I trust.