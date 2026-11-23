How Bam Adebayo Led the Heat Without Giannis Antetokounmpo Against Thunder
In this story:
The Miami Heat came out swinging against the Oklahoma City Thunder without mega star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat started on a 10-2 run. OKC was without their super star Shai Gilgoeus-Alexander. The Heat won 123-113 in a game that was never in any jeopardy. The Heat have now won 7 straight games, prior to a road trip against Philadelphia, New York and Cleveland.
Here are my five takeaways from tonight’s game:
AGGRESSIVE BAM
The Heat were missing mega star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Captain Bam Adebayo stepped up to fill the void. He put up Giannis like numbers tonight recording his 9th triple double tonight. He a little bit of everything for the Heat.
He made sure he took what the defense gave him and got all his teammates involved dropping 12 dimes on the night. He was assertive in looking for his own offense finishing with 24 points on 72.7% shooting from the field.
He also got to the free throw line 9 times making 8 of them. He also crashed the glass tearing down 5 offensive rebounds and 10 defensive boards. He chipped in with 2 steals and 3 blocks.
KLAY’S START
The Thunder were missing 8 out of their top 10 players so it was important the Heat get off to a fast start to not give life to an undermanned unit. Klay Thompson provided the spark in the first few minutes of the game. The knocked down 3 of his first 4 threes with a vintage shooting display.
He also locked in defensively where he was walling guys off, getting rebounds and even recorded a blocked shot. He finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. His leadership to start the game was pivotal.
NIKO
The Heat missing a monster versatile big man in Giannis opened an opportunity for another 6’10 versatile big man in Nikola Jovic. He has become a good defensive player but struggled with his role, fit and confidence on offense. He looked night and day different tonight. He did a little bit of everything.
He scored 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. The decisiveness and force he played with is something he must learn to carry over even when his shot isn’t falling. He is very good handling the ball in transition. Can he carve out a role? That would change the ceiling for this group.
THE LARSSON EFFECT
The Heat turned around their season when they inserted Pelle Larsson in the starting lineup. He didn’t play a huge part due to illness and foul trouble but tonight was a great example of how important he can be.
He scored 21 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. He did on ultra efficient shooting splits of 64.3/42.9. He is the best cutter on the team and understands spacing. The key going forward is sustaining his spot up shooting from deep.
OTHERS
The Heat played a complete team game tonight with 7 guys in double figures. The rookie Ryan Conwell continues to prove that he must stay in the rotation not just for his smooth shooting scoring 10 points on 50% shooting from deep but also his ability to defend.
Davion Mitchell continues to be a leader on both ends of the floor. He couldn’t facilitate as much because of Bam doing his best Giannis impression, but he still was effective and dangerous. Bobby Portis got the start to the game and delivered with 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Adel Burton is a seasoned content creator with more than three yards of experience, building a YouTube channel while serving as an NBA/College Basketball Analyst for the Five Reasons Sports Network and the Five on the Floor podcast. He writes for multiple OnSI NBA sites.Follow DigitalAdel