The Miami Heat came out swinging against the Oklahoma City Thunder without mega star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat started on a 10-2 run. OKC was without their super star Shai Gilgoeus-Alexander. The Heat won 123-113 in a game that was never in any jeopardy. The Heat have now won 7 straight games, prior to a road trip against Philadelphia, New York and Cleveland.

Here are my five takeaways from tonight’s game:

First triple-double of the season for CAP! 🫡



Statline Shoutout // @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/VITi59tViJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 23, 2026

AGGRESSIVE BAM

The Heat were missing mega star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Captain Bam Adebayo stepped up to fill the void. He put up Giannis like numbers tonight recording his 9th triple double tonight. He a little bit of everything for the Heat.

He made sure he took what the defense gave him and got all his teammates involved dropping 12 dimes on the night. He was assertive in looking for his own offense finishing with 24 points on 72.7% shooting from the field.

He also got to the free throw line 9 times making 8 of them. He also crashed the glass tearing down 5 offensive rebounds and 10 defensive boards. He chipped in with 2 steals and 3 blocks.

“Giannis’s play is rubbing off on Bam. He’s being more assertive.”



Erik Spoelstra pic.twitter.com/WyGnyAFj0l — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 23, 2026

KLAY’S START

The Thunder were missing 8 out of their top 10 players so it was important the Heat get off to a fast start to not give life to an undermanned unit. Klay Thompson provided the spark in the first few minutes of the game. The knocked down 3 of his first 4 threes with a vintage shooting display.

He also locked in defensively where he was walling guys off, getting rebounds and even recorded a blocked shot. He finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. His leadership to start the game was pivotal.

Nov 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NIKO

The Heat missing a monster versatile big man in Giannis opened an opportunity for another 6’10 versatile big man in Nikola Jovic. He has become a good defensive player but struggled with his role, fit and confidence on offense. He looked night and day different tonight. He did a little bit of everything.

He scored 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. The decisiveness and force he played with is something he must learn to carry over even when his shot isn’t falling. He is very good handling the ball in transition. Can he carve out a role? That would change the ceiling for this group.

THE LARSSON EFFECT

The Heat turned around their season when they inserted Pelle Larsson in the starting lineup. He didn’t play a huge part due to illness and foul trouble but tonight was a great example of how important he can be.

He scored 21 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. He did on ultra efficient shooting splits of 64.3/42.9. He is the best cutter on the team and understands spacing. The key going forward is sustaining his spot up shooting from deep.

Bobby Portis Jr on the upcoming trip:



“It’s coming together, we’re not even playing our best ball yet. Everyone expects it to happen immediately but with a new team, it takes time.”



Some hostile environments coming up.



“Can’t wait.” — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 23, 2026

OTHERS

The Heat played a complete team game tonight with 7 guys in double figures. The rookie Ryan Conwell continues to prove that he must stay in the rotation not just for his smooth shooting scoring 10 points on 50% shooting from deep but also his ability to defend.

Davion Mitchell continues to be a leader on both ends of the floor. He couldn’t facilitate as much because of Bam doing his best Giannis impression, but he still was effective and dangerous. Bobby Portis got the start to the game and delivered with 10 points and 8 rebounds.