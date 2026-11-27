The Miami Heat (10-7) and New York Knicks (12-6) meet for the first of three matchups this regular season and Miami’s fourth and final Group Stage NBA Cup game (2-1).

The Knicks, looking to defend their 2025 NBA Cup championship, are in the same Group (B) as the Heat, who announced that franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) will be available tonight, while the Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (abdominal) is a game-time decision in regards to his playing status.

If the Heat win tonight and the Philadelphia 76ers lose to the Indiana Pacers, they automatically clinch a quarterfinal appearance. If both the Heat and Sixers win tonight, the Heat would still have a path for the sole Eastern Conference wild-card spot in the tournament. For the Knicks don't win tonight, they are eliminated from the tournament.

Last season the two teams split the series, 2-2, with each squad winning both games on their home court. The Heat are 68-76 all-time versus the New York during the regular season, including 39-32 at home and 29-44 on the road.

Once again, a key matchup for this one will be the one between the two point guards. Davion Mitchell, averaging 17.2 points, 8.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals, after going through Tyrese Maxey last game, will be going up against Jalen Brunson this time, who is putting up 26.1 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Knicks, who have won 12 of 15 games since starting the season off losing their first three games, are most recently coming off a 121-102 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Heat's last game was a 111-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The loss snapped the Heat's seven-game winning streak. Much of their troubles came in the second quarter, where they were outscored, 21-33. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Davion Mitchell chipped in 20 points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 27, 7:00 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (National)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), ESPN New York 880 AM, ESPN New York App (New York)

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-110), Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +124, Knicks -146

Total points scored: 221.5 (over -118, under -104)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Philadelphia 76ers: "It would have been a really gratifying win to get where we didn't necessarily play well, but that's sometimes what happens, and then you have to be able to fall back on your defense and we just didn't have enough of it."

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

KNICKS

F Jalen Brunson

G Landry Shamet

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F Mikal Bridges

F Josh Hart

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Groin

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Ankle

KNICKS

Karl-Anthony Towns: Available - Abdominal

OG Anunoby: Out - Calf

Miles McBride: Out - Groin

Jordan Clarkson: Out - Foot

Andre Drummond: Out - Concussion