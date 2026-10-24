Bam Struggles, Heat Searching for Answers After Pistons Rout Them
In this story:
The Heat drop to 0-2 in the young NBA season. This time, dropping another miserable performance against the Detroit Pistons 111-128. This was an inexcusable performance from a team that has championship aspirations. Here are five takeaways from tonight’s game.
1) DEFENSE
Why did the Heat start out in drop defensive coverage against Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson? The Piston’s shot 47.4% for the game. This was due to the lack of ball pressure. Cade was able to pick the defense apart.
He didn’t score a ton of point’s because Miami changed coverages in the second half but was ultra efficient shooting 62.4% from the field and 66.7% from deep while dishing out 8 assists.
The Heat blitzed Cade in the second half. They also went to a more aggressive switching defense which they used in prior seasons. The issue was they still looked disconnected and didn’t get many extra efforts in their defensive rotations.
2) BAM
Bam Adebayo was basically no show for the game. There were a few defensive possessions where his presence was felt ripping the ball away for steals.
Outside of that he was outplayed by back up center Paul Reed. Bam shot 33.3% from the field. He only took 6 shots and missed all his three pointers and free throws. He chipped in on the glass with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
1990's OFFENSE ISO
The offense is fully ISO ball in the half court, and you can’t run if you don’t get stops on defense. It is no secret that Miami wants to get the ball and run every chance they get.
However, in the half court the ball never moves. The players barely move and it is poor offensive process. In the second half of the game, they started to set more screens and run some pick and rolls. It allowed others not named Giannis to get some paint touches.
3) Where is the 3-point shooting?
The Heat shot an abysmal 29.4% from deep tonight. Their main shooter Klay Thompson went 2 for 11 for an outrageously low 18.2% on the night. Davion Mitchell was 3 for 9 only 33.3%. That isn’t good enough from your starting unit.
The best shooting they got all night came off the bench. Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr. both shot the ball well. Bobby 50% and THJ 40% from behind the arc. That is all the shooting they got tonight, and it showed in the final score.
4) THE BENCH
Second unit again had no offensive penetration when Davion or Giannis were off the floor. There was a possession without either and head coach Erik Spoelstra quickly turned back to Giannis.
Dru Smith made an impact, but it was too little too late for the Heat. He is someone I expect to see in the rotation going forward because of his effort and defensive ability.
5) BOBBY PORTIS
Portis has been the best outside acquisition outside of Giannis. He has been terrific in both games. I highlighted his shooting but his defense, rebounding and leadership has been great.
6) BONUS GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
Giannis is proving that he is still a top five player in the NBA. He did everything again for the Heat. He ended the game with his usual eye-popping numbers. He scored 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block. He was outstanding.
You can follow me on X @DigitalAdel and listen to my podcast, DigitalAdelHoops on Youtube
A seasoned Content Creator with 2.5+ years of experience, building a YouTube channel past 8K subscribers while serving as an NBA/College Basketball Analyst for the 5 Reasons Sports Network. Simultaneously, I bring 11+ years of leadership and strategy expertise from roles at a fortune 100 company focusing on problem-solving and relationship-building for success.Follow DigitalAdel