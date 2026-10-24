The Heat drop to 0-2 in the young NBA season. This time, dropping another miserable performance against the Detroit Pistons 111-128. This was an inexcusable performance from a team that has championship aspirations. Here are five takeaways from tonight’s game.

Miami falls to 0-2 despite Giannis scoring at least 35 PTS in his first two games with the Heat. pic.twitter.com/Y81HIvcE4w — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2026

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) DEFENSE

Why did the Heat start out in drop defensive coverage against Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson? The Piston’s shot 47.4% for the game. This was due to the lack of ball pressure. Cade was able to pick the defense apart.

He didn’t score a ton of point’s because Miami changed coverages in the second half but was ultra efficient shooting 62.4% from the field and 66.7% from deep while dishing out 8 assists.

The Heat blitzed Cade in the second half. They also went to a more aggressive switching defense which they used in prior seasons. The issue was they still looked disconnected and didn’t get many extra efforts in their defensive rotations.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) is fouled by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2) BAM

Bam Adebayo was basically no show for the game. There were a few defensive possessions where his presence was felt ripping the ball away for steals.

Outside of that he was outplayed by back up center Paul Reed. Bam shot 33.3% from the field. He only took 6 shots and missed all his three pointers and free throws. He chipped in on the glass with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1990's OFFENSE ISO

The offense is fully ISO ball in the half court, and you can’t run if you don’t get stops on defense. It is no secret that Miami wants to get the ball and run every chance they get.

However, in the half court the ball never moves. The players barely move and it is poor offensive process. In the second half of the game, they started to set more screens and run some pick and rolls. It allowed others not named Giannis to get some paint touches.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3) Where is the 3-point shooting?

The Heat shot an abysmal 29.4% from deep tonight. Their main shooter Klay Thompson went 2 for 11 for an outrageously low 18.2% on the night. Davion Mitchell was 3 for 9 only 33.3%. That isn’t good enough from your starting unit.

The best shooting they got all night came off the bench. Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr. both shot the ball well. Bobby 50% and THJ 40% from behind the arc. That is all the shooting they got tonight, and it showed in the final score.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4) THE BENCH

Second unit again had no offensive penetration when Davion or Giannis were off the floor. There was a possession without either and head coach Erik Spoelstra quickly turned back to Giannis.

Dru Smith made an impact, but it was too little too late for the Heat. He is someone I expect to see in the rotation going forward because of his effort and defensive ability.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (95) shoots the basketball against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5) BOBBY PORTIS

Portis has been the best outside acquisition outside of Giannis. He has been terrific in both games. I highlighted his shooting but his defense, rebounding and leadership has been great.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) and Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) jump ball during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6) BONUS GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

Giannis is proving that he is still a top five player in the NBA. He did everything again for the Heat. He ended the game with his usual eye-popping numbers. He scored 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block. He was outstanding.

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