The Miami Heat had a disappointing performance in the first game of the season, and it led them to being dominated by the Minnesota Timberwolves. This blowout loss has caused a lot of conversation around the Heat and some giving up on the potential of the team.

Despite the disappointing loss there are still plenty of reasons to have hope about the Heat’ season. Afterall, it has just been one game of an 82 game marathon season. Blowouts happen frequently in the modern NBA, so one loss does not define the season. There is plenty of time for the Heat to turn it around and it starts with game 2 against the Detroit Pistons.

Why to Watch the Heat Take on the Pistons

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles the basketball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Superstar Anthony Edwards absolutely torched Miami in the first game and it will not get any easier for the Heat as they will now face Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham will present a different challenge for Miami but one they might be better equipped to handle early in this season. Against the Timberwolves the Heat were playing a lot of drop coverage and going under screens. This allowed the guards to get enough space to take a three. Cunningham would prefer to get in the paint than play from the outside.

The other challenge will be to see how they stop Cunningham’s exceptional passing ability. The Pistons as a whole know what spots to be in to receive a pass from their star, then Cunningham has the talent to make them all. Help defenders need to be cautious about over helping and getting picked apart that way.

Miami also needs to sharped the offensive end of the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo was exceptional and dominated offensively but basically everyone else left much to be desired. Now in some ways this is not all that surprising. Acclimating such a ball dominate star is going to take time to adjust to. The players need to continue to learn and grow on how to maximize each other’s strengths.

What to Look For

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the basketball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game look for Bam Adebayo to be more aggressive, especially in the minute Antetokounmpo is not on the court. Miami needs him to be more selfish to put more pressure on the defense.

I would also start Andrew Wiggins guarding Cunningham, or maybe even Adebayo. Cunningham is a strong and big bodied guard. Miami will need someone that matches up well and Davion Mitchell would be outmatched if he had the assignment.

There was much to learn from the first game of the season and some of it will take time to get everything sorted out. Game 2 against the Pistons will give the Heat a chance to erase all the bad feelings of the first game.