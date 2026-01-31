Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status revealed
The Chicago Bulls announced that guard Coby White (injury management) and center Nikola Vucevic (rest) will both sit out Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat, the second of three consecutive games between the teams.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder
Norman Powell: Out - Personal Reasons
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
BULLS
Coby White: Out - Injury Management
Nikola Vucevic: Out - Rest
Josh Giddey: Out - Hamstring
Jalen Smith: Out - Calf
Emanuel Miller: Questionable - Migraine
Tre Jones: Out - Hamstring
Zach Collins: Out - Toe
Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 31, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM (Chicago)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (26-23) and Chicago Bulls (23-25) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21 and a, 116-113 win on January 29th. The Heat are 66-68 all-time versus Chicago during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 29-39 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Jaime Jaquez Jr.
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
BULLS
G Ayo Dosunmu
G Kevin Huerter
C Jalen Smith
F Isaac Okoro
F Matas Buzelis
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -6 (-106), Bulls +6 (-114)
Moneyline: Heat -198, Bulls +166
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the loss to the Orlando Magic: "Basically all four games we've had great first halves. We just have not been able to sustain it against that team. We started out flat, it's hard to explain that."
"We had some really deflating offensive possessions. We couldn't guard," he said. "We struggled to defend them, so that stacks up their paint points, and then they did a good job leveling off our drives."
