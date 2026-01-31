Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status revealed

The Chicago Bulls announced that guard Coby White (injury management) and center Nikola Vucevic (rest) will both sit out Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat, the second of three consecutive games between the teams.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

NJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder

Norman Powell: Out - Personal Reasons

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

BULLS

Coby White: Out - Injury Management

Nikola Vucevic: Out - Rest

Josh Giddey: Out - Hamstring

Jalen Smith: Out - Calf

Emanuel Miller: Questionable - Migraine

Tre Jones: Out - Hamstring

Zach Collins: Out - Toe

Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 31, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM (Chicago)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (26-23) and Chicago Bulls (23-25) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21 and a, 116-113 win on January 29th. The Heat are 66-68 all-time versus Chicago during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 29-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Jaime Jaquez Jr.

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

BULLS

G Ayo Dosunmu

G Kevin Huerter

C Jalen Smith

F Isaac Okoro

F Matas Buzelis

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -6 (-106), Bulls +6 (-114)

Moneyline: Heat -198, Bulls +166

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the loss to the Orlando Magic: "Basically all four games we've had great first halves. We just have not been able to sustain it against that team. We started out flat, it's hard to explain that."

"We had some really deflating offensive possessions. We couldn't guard," he said. "We struggled to defend them, so that stacks up their paint points, and then they did a good job leveling off our drives."

