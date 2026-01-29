Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status divulged
The Miami Heat announced that Norman Powell (back) and Kel'el Ware (hamstring) will both play in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.
For the Bulls, guard Josh Giddey (hamstring) will sit out, while big man Jalen Smith (calf) will be available to play.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder
Kel'el Ware: Available - Hamstring
Norman Powell: Available - Back
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
BULLS
Josh Giddey: Out - Hamstring
Jalen Smith: Available - Calf
Tre Jones: Out - Hamstring
Zach Collins: Out - Toe
Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM (Chicago)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (25-23) and Chicago Bulls (23-24) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21. With their game originally scheduled for January 8 being postponed, the Heat and Bulls will now play each other three consecutive times. The Heat are 65-68 all-time versus Chicago during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 28-39 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
BULLS
G Coby White
G Isaac Okoro
C Nikola Vucevic
F Matas Buzelis
F Jalen Smith
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -2.5 (-110), Bulls +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -138, Bulls +114
Total points scored: 237.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the loss to the Orlando Magic: "Basically all four games we've had great first halves. We just have not been able to sustain it against that team. We started out flat, it's hard to explain that."
"We had some really deflating offensive possessions. We couldn't guard," he said. "We struggled to defend them, so that stacks up their paint points, and then they did a good job leveling off our drives."
