Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Altitude Sports 2 (Denver)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Denver)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (17-15) and Denver Nuggets (22-9) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Denver recorded a, 122-112, win on November 5 and has now won a franchise-record 11 consecutive regular season games against Miami. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-17 in home games and 14-25 in road games.



PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

NUGGETS

G Jamal Murray

G Tim Hardaway Jr.

C Nikola Jokic

F Peyton Watson

F Spencer Jones

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-115), Nuggets -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat +114, Nuggets -134

Total points scored: 245.5 (over -108, under -112)

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Probable - Back

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

NUGGETS

Cameron Johnson: Out - Knee

Aaron Gordon: Out - Hamstring

Christian Braun: Out - Ankle

Tamar Bates: Out - Foot

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “It was a great spirit. Really the last 48 hours, guys just getting lost into the teams, into the game, into the process of what was needed to win these games. They’re not thinking about anything else, there was a great clarity of mind.“

