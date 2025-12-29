Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Altitude Sports 2 (Denver)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Denver)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (17-15) and Denver Nuggets (22-9) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Denver recorded a, 122-112, win on November 5 and has now won a franchise-record 11 consecutive regular season games against Miami. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-17 in home games and 14-25 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
NUGGETS
G Jamal Murray
G Tim Hardaway Jr.
C Nikola Jokic
F Peyton Watson
F Spencer Jones
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +2.5 (-115), Nuggets -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Heat +114, Nuggets -134
Total points scored: 245.5 (over -108, under -112)
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Probable - Back
Tyler Herro: Out - Toe
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
NUGGETS
Cameron Johnson: Out - Knee
Aaron Gordon: Out - Hamstring
Christian Braun: Out - Ankle
Tamar Bates: Out - Foot
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “It was a great spirit. Really the last 48 hours, guys just getting lost into the teams, into the game, into the process of what was needed to win these games. They’re not thinking about anything else, there was a great clarity of mind.“
