Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) 950 AM (Detroit)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (17-15) and Detroit Pistons (25-8) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Detroit recorded a three-point, 138-135, win on November 29 as the Pistons have now won four-straight against Miami, but the Heat had won seven consecutive against Detroit prior to that. The Heat are 72-61 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 40-26 in home games and 32-35 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
PISTONS
G Cade Cunningham
G Duncan Robinson
C Jalen Duren
F Ausar Thompson
F Tobias Harris
Betting Lines (via Polymarket/OddsShark)
Spread: Heat +4.5, Pistons -4.5
Moneyline: Heat +178, Pistons -213
Total points scored: 240.5
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Simone Fontecchio: Questionable - Ankle
Pelle Larsson: Out - Ankle
Tyler Herro: Out - Toe
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
PISTONS
Tobias Harris: Doubtful - Hip
Caris LeVert: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “There's gonna be ebbs and flows during a season but we're getting more consistent to the identity, even the two losses before Toronto, it just felt more recognizable and the more consistent we can get to that, the activity level defensively."
"The slower we play, I think, the more average we become. Regardless of whether teams scout us or try to prepare for it, it's got to feel different when you actually play against it and it requires mental and physical energy and commitment every single night, which we're fully capable of, we got a deep roster. It was good to see that energy. It always helps when you make shots, but the process of it, it was recognizable the last three games really."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.