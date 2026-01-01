Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) 950 AM (Detroit)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (17-15) and Detroit Pistons (25-8) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Detroit recorded a three-point, 138-135, win on November 29 as the Pistons have now won four-straight against Miami, but the Heat had won seven consecutive against Detroit prior to that. The Heat are 72-61 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 40-26 in home games and 32-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

C Jalen Duren

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

Spread: Heat +4.5, Pistons -4.5

Moneyline: Heat +178, Pistons -213

Total points scored: 240.5

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Simone Fontecchio: Questionable - Ankle

Pelle Larsson: Out - Ankle

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

PISTONS

Tobias Harris: Doubtful - Hip

Caris LeVert: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “There's gonna be ebbs and flows during a season but we're getting more consistent to the identity, even the two losses before Toronto, it just felt more recognizable and the more consistent we can get to that, the activity level defensively."

"The slower we play, I think, the more average we become. Regardless of whether teams scout us or try to prepare for it, it's got to feel different when you actually play against it and it requires mental and physical energy and commitment every single night, which we're fully capable of, we got a deep roster. It was good to see that energy. It always helps when you make shots, but the process of it, it was recognizable the last three games really."

