Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 4, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) 870 AM/105.3 FM, 105.7 FM (New Orleans)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (19-16) and New Orleans Pelicans (8-28) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won nine of the last 10 overall against New Orleans. The Heat are 28-21 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 18-7 in home games and 10-14 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

PELICANS

G Jeremiah Fears

G Jordan Poole

C Yves Missi

F Bryce McGowens

F Zion Williamson

Spread: Heat -7 (-110), Pelicans +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -255, Pelicans +210

Total points scored: 240.5 (over -110, under -110)

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Day-to-day - Ankle

Pelle Larsson: Day-to-day - Ankle

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

PELICANS

Trey Murphy: Questionable - Back

Derik Queen: Questionable - Quadriceps

Herb Jones: Out - Ankle

Saddiq Bey: Out - Hip

Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the slower pace against Minnesota: “They were pressuring up so we didn't have as many advance passes to that, but we knew that if we're facing their half-court defense repeatedly that it's going to be, not an impossible night, you still have to find a way in that type of game, but there won't be that fluidity, and if it is going to be in the half-court, then we need to do things with great purpose and force."

