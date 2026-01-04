Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 4, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) 870 AM/105.3 FM, 105.7 FM (New Orleans)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (19-16) and New Orleans Pelicans (8-28) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won nine of the last 10 overall against New Orleans. The Heat are 28-21 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 18-7 in home games and 10-14 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
PELICANS
G Jeremiah Fears
G Jordan Poole
C Yves Missi
F Bryce McGowens
F Zion Williamson
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -7 (-110), Pelicans +7 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -255, Pelicans +210
Total points scored: 240.5 (over -110, under -110)
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Day-to-day - Ankle
Pelle Larsson: Day-to-day - Ankle
Tyler Herro: Out - Toe
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
PELICANS
Trey Murphy: Questionable - Back
Derik Queen: Questionable - Quadriceps
Herb Jones: Out - Ankle
Saddiq Bey: Out - Hip
Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the slower pace against Minnesota: “They were pressuring up so we didn't have as many advance passes to that, but we knew that if we're facing their half-court defense repeatedly that it's going to be, not an impossible night, you still have to find a way in that type of game, but there won't be that fluidity, and if it is going to be in the half-court, then we need to do things with great purpose and force."
