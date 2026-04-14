Powell, Larsson, Ball & Knueppel's status for Heat-Hornets: Injuries, Odds & How to Watc
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VITALS: The Miami Heat (43-39) and Charlotte Hornets (44-38) meet for the first time in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Miami won the regular season series, 3-1, and has currently won 10 of the last 12 overall, including 17 of the last 21, matchups against Charlotte.
The Heat are 83-50 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 48-19 in home games and 35-31 in road games.
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: Prime Video
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Kon Knueppel
C Moussa Diabate
F Brandon Miller
F Miles Bridges
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Available - Groin
Pelle Larsson: Available - Leg
Tyler Herro: Available - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Foot
Nikola Jovic: Out - Ankle
Trevor Keels: Inactive - (Two-Way)
Jahmir Young: Inactive - (Two-Way)
Vlad Goldin: Inactive - (Two-Way)
HORNETS
Tosan Evbuomwan: Inactive - Knee (Two-Way)
Antonio Reeves: Inactive - Two-Way
PJ Hall: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +6 (-110), Hornets -6 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat +198, Hornets -240
Total points scored: 229.5 (over -115, under -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Charlotte Hornets: "They have speed, positional size and they've just gotten better. I think Coach Lee has done a good job of getting them to buy into this system and go through the growing pains of having some ups-and-downs with it but they're definitely hitting their stride with it now."
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket