Powell, Larsson, Ball & Knueppel's status for Heat-Hornets: Injuries, Odds & How to Watc

VITALS: The Miami Heat (43-39) and Charlotte Hornets (44-38) meet for the first time in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Miami won the regular season series, 3-1, and has currently won 10 of the last 12 overall, including 17 of the last 21, matchups against Charlotte.

The Heat are 83-50 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 48-19 in home games and 35-31 in road games.

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: Prime Video

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

C Moussa Diabate

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Available - Groin

Pelle Larsson: Available - Leg

Tyler Herro: Available - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Foot

Nikola Jovic: Out - Ankle

Trevor Keels: Inactive - (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Inactive - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Inactive - (Two-Way)

HORNETS

Tosan Evbuomwan: Inactive - Knee (Two-Way)

Antonio Reeves: Inactive - Two-Way

PJ Hall: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +6 (-110), Hornets -6 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +198, Hornets -240

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Charlotte Hornets: "They have speed, positional size and they've just gotten better. I think Coach Lee has done a good job of getting them to buy into this system and go through the growing pains of having some ups-and-downs with it but they're definitely hitting their stride with it now."

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket