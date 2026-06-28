We are just days away from NBA Free Agency and the rumors are beginning to swirl. The Miami Heat --as always-- find themselves in the middle of just about every rumor, typically for trade targets, but after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat have to bolster their roster.

The Miami Heat have been connected to Anfernee Simons and Zach LaVine but now have been connected to an option in the front court, Cam Johnson.

“As the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype. The 30-year-old forward shot career-highs from the field (.480) and beyond the arc (.430), and is on an expiring $23.06 million contract for the upcoming season.” Michael Scotto

Now Johnson has been a Heat target in the past back when he was a restricted free agent a few years ago. His fit with Bam would have been perfect, especially without the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. But even with Giannis, the fit would make sense.

Talk about a perfect tactical fit to slide right next to Giannis and Bam 👀🔥



When it comes to pure offensive efficiency, Cam Johnson is as elite as they come on the perimeter.



Last Season's Analytics (Denver):

-43.0% from 3-point range (a career high)

-54 Games Played (54… https://t.co/RPudLcnhxP pic.twitter.com/6JNhbMtERO — HEAT CULTURE HQ (@HeatCultureHQ) June 28, 2026

Johnson's Archetype

Cam Johnson is the definition of a "stretch-big". Johnson shot 43% from beyond the arc and played strictly off the ball. Johnson played on the ball only 9.3% of the time while the Nuggets had a +10.8 offensive rating with him on the floor, an incredible clip. Johnson is also a good rebounder, and a solid defender.

Johnson's tenure in Denver could come to an end as they look to sign Peyton Watson to a future extension. So Watson could become a cap casualty in Denver, while he can also be moved via a sign-and-trade, enabling the Nuggets to get something in return.

Nuggets Cam Johnson 17 PTS (6-11 FG, 4-8 3P), 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK vs. Spurs https://t.co/RCuRK0Njhk pic.twitter.com/6FRMwMC7Uv — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) April 5, 2026

Our own Greg Sylvander on OffTheFloor:

"However, it comes with a lot of caveats as they are prioritizing quite a few other options before they would go this direction. Nevermind if Denver would even consider it (Joker would probably say yes so that helps)



Sounds like the HEAT are offering Niko Jovic, who makes $7M-ish less than Cam Johnson. Johnson is on an expiring contract, Niko is NOT.



You could In theory swap them 1 for 1 (if Denver would do it) but before they would…they need to first get the situation with Andrew Wiggins settled to understand how far it leaves them from the 1st apron with other roster considerations to factor in."

Sign and trades will be the rumored way for the Miami Heat to acquire many of the players they want to explore on the $20 million + price tags.

Note Nikola Jokic is Serbian teammates with Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic, and his a fan of his.

Johnson is a player that the Miami Heat should definitely explore. His three point prowess and ability to excel off the ball would be a perfect fit for Miami, but it makes sense why the guard room should be focused on first.

Miami has a lot of options this offseason, and there will be a lot of rumors swirling around but keep an eye on Cameron Johnson and his situation in Denver.