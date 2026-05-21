Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why He Never Joined LeBron James and the Miami Heat

The iconic banana boat photo with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul brings back many memories for NBA fans. There was another member of that vacation that was not featured in the photo, and that was Carmelo Anthony.

The four have made a huge impact on NBA history in each of their own ways.

LeBron and Wade being two of the best to ever put on a Heat uniform, Chris Paul being one of the best point guards of all time and Carmelo Anthony also having an all-time great NBA career.

While it was always discussed how all four could be on the same team at the same time, it never happened, and Carmelo Anthony recently discussed why he didn't ever join the Miami Heat.

“At that point in time — 26 years old I wasn’t ready to accept that type of role. I was just getting into my prime — why would I get out of my prime and sacrifice for that? Now granted they won rings in Miami but it’s like I wasn’t ready to sacrifice — I didn’t know what sacrifice meant at that point of time to really have a impact in Miami with those guys. They were ready to sacrifice — Bron was tired in Cleveland, D-Wade had already won, Bosh was ready to get out of Toronto…if I can’t go join em — ima try to beat em.” Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony says he didn’t want to join the Miami Heat’s Big 3 because he wasn’t ready to sacrifice😳



“At that point in time — 26 years old I wasn’t ready to accept that type of role. I was just getting into my prime — why would I get out of my prime and sacrifice for that?… pic.twitter.com/igpyhD02ve — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) May 20, 2026

Now unfortunately for Carmelo, he never won a championship, and he certainly was unable to defeat the Miami Heat as in his one playoff opportunity the Heat bounced the Knicks in 5 games, including a stunning game one defeat where the Knicks only scraped across 67 points --Carmelo also went 3-15 from the floor.

The four were able to be seen in action together in 2008 as part of the "Redeem Team" taking home Gold for the United States in 2008.

But beyond all that, the iconic banana boat photo was one of the more fun moments in NBA history that got immortalized. They have their own Wikipedia page, and the group garnered so much attention that ESPN wrote this article in 2018.

But nonetheless, the four never got to play on the same NBA team together, and as much as fans fantasized, it never materialized.

In hindsight, maybe Carmelo should have found his way to Miami to win a championship, but hindsight is always 20/20.