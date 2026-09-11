Bold Predictions for the 2026/2027 Miami Heat Season

The NBA returns next month and there is plenty of excitement in South Beach. The Miami Heat made a blockbuster acquisition when they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo this Summer.

This is Miami's biggest splash since the acquired Jimmy Butler. Butler helped get the Miami Heat out of some dark times post big three and led the Heat to two NBA Finals and numerous deep playoff runs.

Now after two poor seasons, the Heat look to return to the top of the NBA mountain behind Giannis.

Every Jersey Number Retired by The Miami Heat, and Who Should Be Next @5ReasonsSports https://t.co/dqLjboFMFO — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) September 6, 2026

With the season approaching, it's time to get bold.

My bold prediction is that the Miami Heat will be a top 5 offense and defense in the NBA and Giannis Antetokounmpo will bring home his third MVP Trophy. Antetokounmpo is coming to the Heat reenergized with the hopes of bringing a Championship home to South Beach. Miami has the structure, the leadership, and the talent to make this happen.

The defensive side will be the easier of the 2. The Miami Heat are historically a good defense in much thanks to their captain Bam Adebayo. You pair him with the best defensive player he has ever played with, and the sky is the limit. Beyond their best two defenders the Heat have strong defenders throughout the roster, Pelle Larsson, Dru Smith, Andrew Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell all bring high level defense to Miami.

The offense will be the tricky part, but with Antetokounmpo's down hill ability and the newly created depth of shooters in Miami, their offense will get numerous open looks, they will be strong in the paint, and Antetokounmpo led offenses are typically amongst the NBA's best.

Pair these two things and Antetokounmpo will have had to had his MVP like 30/10/5 season as he brings the Heat back to the top of the NBA mountain.

Now time for others OnSi to get bold.

Major Passons

Mar 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) reacts to being named the MVP of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"The Miami Heat win multiple awards this season. With the addition of Antetokounmpo they now have a legit MVP candidate, 2 DPOY candidates, then multiple 6 MOY candidates. They also boast long shots for most improve player. Then you have clutch player of the year, and Miami always plays a lot of clutch games. This might be the year the Heat win multiple NBA awards."

Geo Valdez

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) reacts during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Bold prediction: Giannis plays 65+ games and finishes top-3 in MVP voting.



He played 36 last season, but I think last year was as more a management issue than it was a soft tissue failure. Soleus injuries are more about cumulative volume failures, which means a player can pass every athletic test and still re-tear on accumulated minutes. That's exactly what happened when he came back in December and then missed 15 straight in January. Milwaukee, at 32-50 with a coaching change and a trade saga, was the worst possible environment for the load-managed return that injury requires. Miami has run a great strength program that builds everything around the right foundation which, for a calf, is precisely the right intervention. Add lower usage next to Bam and spacing, and he's absorbing meaningfully less load per night. I think he's available, and I think an available Giannis on a top-4 seed is an MVP finalist."