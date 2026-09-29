There are plenty of things worth watching during Miami Heat training camp this year, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo now in the building and Erik Spoelstra figuring out how all these pieces will fit together.

It's only day 1 of camp,, but what has me most excited is watching the Miami Heat's big men go at each other.

Giannis, Bam Adebayo, Bobby Portis, and Nick Richards all worked together during Tuesday's practice, including a competitive one-on-one drill that immediately caught my attention. Each player had three dribbles, and after every possession, they rotated to a different matchup. Before that, the group went through a mid-post face-up drill with Udonis Haslem defending the bigs.

It was only a small part of practice, but it gave us an interesting first look at what could become one of this Heat team's strengths.

Miami's Bigs Are Going To Push Each Other

On paper, the Heat's frontcourt size and versatility obviously stand out. Watching those guys compete makes you appreciate it even more.

Bam is getting reps against Giannis and vice versa. Iron sharpens iron, and these two are going to help each other get better. As long as this big man group practices together, no reps will be easy.

That's what I found so encouraging about watching the drill. Miami doesn't have to manufacture physical competition for its big men because it's already built into the roster. Giannis and Bam will see plenty of elite frontcourts during the season, but some of their most challenging individual matchups could come against each other in practice.

Bam Adebayo Looked Really Good

Bam was also one of the players who stood out during practice. He looked really good attacking during the individual work, and I'll be paying close attention to that throughout training camp.

There has been a lot of discussion about how Bam fits next to Giannis defensively, and understandably so. Pairing two players with that defensive versatility gives Spoelstra options he hasn't really had before. I'm just as interested in what this pairing can do for Bam on the other end of the floor.

Bam has spent years being asked to do just about everything for Miami. There have been stretches where I've wanted to see him become much more aggressive offensively, and this could finally be the roster that lets him do it without so many other responsibilities on every possession.

Giannis will command an enormous amount of attention whenever he attacks the basket. That should create opportunities for Bam to operate in the mid-post, attack mismatches, get to his jumper and take advantage when defenses load up toward Giannis. Seeing Bam looking comfortable and aggressive in these drills doesn't tell us exactly what his offense will look like once the season begins, but it's an encouraging place to start.

Giannis And Bam Can Make Each Other Better

The practice dynamic between Giannis and Bam could be one of the more interesting parts of this season.

Bam has made a career out of being the defender Miami trusts against virtually anyone. Now he gets to test himself against one of the most physically dominant players in basketball every day. Giannis, meanwhile, gets to work against one of the league's most versatile defensive big men without waiting for an actual game.

That's why I liked seeing them matched up in these drills. We already know how talented both players are individually, but part of the excitement surrounding this pairing is figuring out what they can bring out of each other.

Some days Giannis will get the better of Bam, and other days Bam will make life difficult for Giannis. That's exactly what you want during training camp. Neither player should be able to coast through these reps, and that competition can eventually make things easier when they're on the same side during games.

Miami Has Some Serious Frontcourt Depth

Portis and Richards shouldn't get lost in all of the Giannis and Bam excitement, either. They give Spoelstra two completely different options behind his stars and make this frontcourt much deeper than just its two headliners.

Portis brings experience, toughness, and the ability to stretch the floor, which should make him an interesting piece alongside either Giannis or Bam. Richards gives Miami more traditional center size and someone who can handle the physical work around the rim when the Heat don't want Bam or Giannis doing all of it.

Spoelstra can now mix and match those four depending on what a particular game requires. Miami can go smaller and more versatile with Giannis and Bam, add shooting with Portis, or bring in Richards when it needs more traditional size at center. We haven't even started seeing all the combinations Spoelstra could experiment with yet.

That's why watching those four together has been the most exciting part of training camp for me so far. It's one thing to look at Miami's roster and talk about how big and physical this team can be. It's another to actually see Giannis, Bam, Portis, and Richards taking turns battling each other.

And if Bam continues to look as good as he did Tuesday, the Heat's frontcourt could end up being even more interesting than I expected.