Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup for 2026-27

It’s a whole new look for the Miami Heat this season, and that means a whole new starting lineup. Erik Spoelstra has many new toys and lineups to employ and with the addition Giannis Antetokounmpo, he once again has a top-5 player at his disposal. The Heat didn't stop there, adding Klay Thomas and Tim Hardaway Jr. via free agency and drafting Ryan Conwell to grow under them. Coach Spoelstra is well known for employing multiple types of lineups and often stpieces and lineups to deploy, and with the addition of arting and closing with two different groups.

For the Miami Heat, the east is flooded with talent and they will need a starting lineup that can play to their strengths and let them employ their gameplan. The Heat have the some of the best defensive players in the league and with their best lineup, they could deploy a group that could limit other teams’ ability to come out the gate with any momentum.

Let’s take a look at what that lineup looks like.

Point Guard: Davion Mitchell

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) vies for a loose ball against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davion Mitchell shined in his role last year with the Heat. Being one of the best point of attack defenders in the league while averaging a career-high 6 assists last year, Mitchell was able to show multiple layers to his game. Additionally, he was able to convert on 39% of his 3-point attempts. If Mitchell can scale that shooting on higher volume while maintaining his defensive and playmaking skills, he could be the X factor for this team.

Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is potential for Tim Hardaway Jr. to be the starting guard and Klay Thompson closes, having a threat like Klay next to Giannis and Bam might be too tempting for Spoelstra to pass up. Having one of the all-time great shooters in the lineup adds much-needed spacing, and having some of the best defenders around him will allow him to focus on what he does best.

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Wiggi, ns has proven his worth to the Miami Heat, and he was rewarded with an extension. Wiggins is one of the best 3-and-D players in the league and he has the ability to affect the game with or without the ball in his hands. He also had the best season of his career in terms of efficiency, shooting a career high from both the field and beyond the three point line. The best version of Andrew Wiggins could be huge for the Miami Heat.

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former MVP will be joining the Miami Heat, and it will be interesting to see how his style of play will develop under Erik Spoelstra. We’ve seen many greats have some of their best seasons in Miami, and it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw a revitalized Giannis coming into this season. Everything about his game screams Heat Culture.

Center: Bam Adebayo

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The longest-tenured player of the Miami Heat will start at center, but for the first time in his career, he will have a legitimate frontcourt partner. Bam was typically stuck in the role of cleaning up for everyone else’s defensive mess, but with the current roster, we might be able to see him utilized at the highest level. Right beside him is one of the best rim protectors in Giannis Antetokounmpo, so Bam might have the ability to play free safety and wreak havoc defensively.

In theory, the Miami Heat should be one of if not the best defensive team in the league. If this lineup could set the tone, the guys on the bench might be able to come in and have more creative freedom in their approach. It's always championship or bust for the Heat, and this lineup gives them a legitimate shot at one.