Another week has gone by, and LeBron James is still a free agent. The Miami Heat have gained some steam over the past few days and continue to be one of the most discussed teams in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

The national guys have been mentioning the Heat as a top destination, but what I found interesting was that even some Cleveland media members have been acknowledging it as well.

ESPN Cleveland Host Can't Shake Miami Feeling

During a recent show on ESPN Cleveland, one host admitted that while he wants James to return to the Cavaliers, he can't shake the feeling that Miami could ultimately be the destination.

"Something's telling me Miami, guys. Don't come at me. Look, I wanted it to be here. I've wanted it to be here this whole time... It's just something's telling me that it's not. Miami's just been in my head the last few days. I don't know why."

This comment stood out to me because it's coming from the Cleveland media, where most of the conversation has been centered around a potential homecoming for LeBron. I personally believe that LeBron will end his career where he started it, so for me this is interesting to hear.

Cavaliers Still Viewed as the Favorite

The second host on the show remained more confident in Cleveland but still acknowledged Miami has consistently been part of the race.

"I think it is the Cavs. I've never wavered from that... It was basically between the three for me. At that point in time, it was the Cavs, the Heat, or the Warriors."

That mirrors much of the national reporting over the past week. A lot of folks believe that it’s down to three teams and that Cleveland is ultimately in the lead.

Why Miami Continues to Make Sense

Feb 13, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Shams Charania arrives on the green carpet prior to an NBA Celebrity All-Star basketball game at Kia Forum. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has repeatedly stated that Miami and Cleveland belong in their own tier of realistic destinations, while NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo would love to team up with James.

I wrote an article a few weeks ago stating that Rich Paul said that LeBron is evaluating teams based on their defensive rating, coaching, schemes, and more. That literally describes the Miami Heat.

The Heat have arguably had the best offseason this summer after they added Giannis Antetokounmpo, and will be a contender in the East. If they can add LeBron, they will have the most elite frontcourt in the entire NBA. Reuniting LeBron with Erik Spoelstra would be a major factor as well. If LeBron cares about coaching, then Miami is the best option.

If LeBron wants the best chance to win, Miami is the true answer; if he wants nostalgia and familiarity, Cleveland is the best option.

Heat Remain Squarely in the Mix

We’re still waiting for LeBron’s decision 2.0, and two teams clearly stand above the rest in my opinion. Miami is gaining some momentum for whatever that's worth. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the possibility of a reunion cannot be dismissed.

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