The Miami Heat made the biggest splash of the offseason by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the two-time MVP isn't done dreaming about what the roster could become. With speculation surrounding LeBron James' future continuing to grow, Antetokounmpo made it clear he would welcome the NBA's all-time leading scorer to South Beach.

Calling James one of the greatest players to ever play the game, Giannis said the opportunity to learn from him while competing for a championship would be something he'd love to experience.

The speculation started weeks ago, after LeBron decided he wouldn't be returning to the Lakers, and the floodgates opened to rumors and speculation, and now finally a waiting game, one the Miami Heat have dipped their feet into, clearly signaling their interest in the NBA Legend.

Giannis, made his own recruiting pitch in an interview with ESPN:

"If there was a scenario for that to happen, I'd be very, very excited, he's one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. I'd be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one. I think he's still one of the best players in the [game today], if not top 25 [at 41 years old]. You don't see signs of him slowing down at all. You saw in the playoffs how effective and good he was for the Lakers….he's going to make the best decision for him. The history has shown that he's always made good decisions for his career. And I hope if he thinks that the Miami Heat's a good decision for him, I would love for him to be here.” Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants LeBron James to join him in Miami and wants to learn from him:



"If there was a scenario for that to happen, I'd be very, very excited, he's one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. [I'd] be able to learn so much from him.… pic.twitter.com/v98yC8kv71 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 17, 2026

Giannis has Long Admired LeBron

The two squared off this past season, and they didn't disappoint (more on that here) and Giannis laid out his respect and admiration for LeBron.

"I think he's a blueprint for every athlete, not just basketball athlete. Being able to be consistent for 23 years. Available. Be a winner, lead by example. It's incredible. And any opportunity I have to be around greatness and compete against greatness, I will always take it. I never take it for granted. I have the utmost respect for him and his family and the way he's carried himself for 23 years. And as I said, I miss going against him. I think he brings the best out of me as a player and he's one of the guys that I definitely look up to on the court and off the court." Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis has called LeBron the greatest of all time, and in his introductory press conference with the Mimai Heat, it's clear that Giannis gets it. He understands the sacrifice, what it takes to be great, and is still willing to learn, humility goes a long way.

An opportunity for Giannis to learn from LeBron, about how we extended his career, while also forming an iconic "big-three" in Miami would be huge for the future of the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on how motivated he is to bring a championship to Miami:



“It’s at like 1,000,000% right now. You walk through the hallways and see the history and the players that have been apart of this organization and things they’ve done. I want to make all the moves… https://t.co/xrEmawm5TQ pic.twitter.com/frDjYd3FXg — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 17, 2026

LeBron's second "decision" has become the talk of the offseason, and it's crazy to think that acquiring Giannis could become the second biggest move the Miami Heat made this summer. But Giannis would be okay with it, and he has even advocated for LeBron to come to South Beach, the next step, is for LeBron to make his ultimate decision.

Return to the place you had the most success, with a chance to compete for a Championship, go home to Cleveland, or start the final chapter in unfamiliar territory.