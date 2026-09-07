Game On! Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem and Bam Adebayo Put Heat Culture to the Test

If there is any relationship that epitomizes "Heat Culture", it's the relationship between Udonis Haslem and Bam Adebayo. The duo have had a tight bond since Bam entered the league in 2017. On the floor, Udonis went from mentoring Bam to handing over his captain's obligations when he called it a career in 2023. The two even had a unique pregame ritual, which they've previously discussed. And yea, there was Bam chasing that certain rebound record of Udonis'.

Off the floor, the two have been close since the start of their journey as teammates and have referred to their bond as more of a "brotherhood" than friendship. Who can forget Udonis' reaction on TV when Bam took that shot to the floor from LaMelo Ball during the Heat and Hornets' play-in tournament game? That was about as "big brother" is it gets.

Now "big bro" has recruited his "little bro" to join him in the ultimate challenge before the season tips off - a push up challenge for charity in partnership with South Florida fitness hub, Anatomy Fitness. The two appeared in a social media video revealing the news and let's just say the trash talking and teasing are in full force. Bam and Udonis took shots at each other while announcing they're going to put their competitive vices - and biggest muscles, which Udonis was proud to show off - to the test. They try to put their game faces on as they as they recruit members of the community to either go up against them for the push up challenge or put their money on either team. "It doesn't matter if you can do 10 like Bam or 100 like OG," Udonis says as he looks right into the camera. Meanwhile Bam threw a jab of his own, "Ain't no way you think this man could do more push ups than me. He retired, I do this."

The event is entering its eighth year and has raised over 715-thousand dollars for charity. This isn't the first time Udonis has participated in the event. He's been doing it since 2021 and has previously enlisted some help from his Miami Heat family. Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and teammates like Duncan Robinson have also supported the cause throughout the years.

This will be Bam's first time. Fans can register to either pick "Team Udonis" or "Team Bam", donate to the cause or sign their own team up via this link. All proceeds will benefit both Udonis' "Udonis Haslem Foundation" and Bam's "Bam Books and Brotherhood (BBB) Foundation".