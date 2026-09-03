The Miami Heat needed depth in their frontcourt, and they filled that gap with the signing of Nick Richards. Richards is a 6’11 center/power forward that is entering his 7th season in the NBA. The move was widely rumored before it began official on August 27th.

The signing of Richards could be an important one for the Heat as they desperately needed more bodies in the frontcourt to properly give rest to their two stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Richards words on why he wanted to be in Miami.

Richards explained his reasoning to wanting to join the Heat to Ira Winderman.

“I feel I’m in the right situation that was best for me. I think the way that the Heat has been known for guys that play physically, play hard, and play their role, I feel like that’s for me. I just keep doing that every single day and I’ll be fine. I think that there’s a lot of teams that passed up on me that I feel should’ve given me more consideration. I felt like it was time for me to resolve ‘you guys were wrong, you should have picked me’”

Why is this important for Heat fans?

It would be easy for many fans to discount the signing of a veteran depth piece that will be entering his 4th team in 7 years, but I caution Heat fans to overlook the potential impact. Richards will bring quality depth to the Heat’s frontcourt, which was something they needed arguably more than anything else.

Richards is a capable rebounder and will help bring size to a team lacking it. He should be able to be paired with both Antetokounmpo or Adebayo, allowing more lineup options for Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra to use.

Time to prove them wrong

Richards might not be the next star to put on the Heat uniform, but he certainly is more than capable of filling a void in the roster. The fact that he is openly looking out for ways to prove others wrong should be music to fans ears.

He is entering the season with a chip on his shoulder, which is something everyone in the organization will appreciate. Miami has not been at their standard the past few seasons, but they are looking to get back to relevancy once again.

Richards might not be the catalyst to drive that resurgence, but his attitude towards this season will be one that aligns with the philosophy of the team. Many on the Heat feel doubted, but this is nothing new for many of them. The Heat thrive on doubt, and it seems Richards is no different.