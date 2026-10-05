The Miami Heat traded for a future Hall of Famer in the middle of his strong career. That man is Giannis Antetokounmpo who will be wearing a different jersey for the first time since being in the NBA, and it hasn't taken long for him to buy in to what the Miami Heat are offering.

Miami is known to have one of the best cultures in the NBA. Heat Culture is something that has been tarnished in years past. Many saying that is just holding on as a marketing promotion and how it has long been dead.

But this isn't true, Miami has had the same members within the organization for as long as any can remember, and Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have built a basketball machine in South Beach, one that embodies this strong Culture.

Giannis has already spoken about how Miami is a different place than that Milwaukee, how he is not used to it, but also how he loves it, and he has added to that in a recent interview.

“The Togetherness. How serious they are. Communication. Yesterday, we had a meeting. It was probably one of the most exciting, entertaining meetings. There were two Navy SEALs, and they were telling their story, and we were doing push-ups and sh*t. It’s real, and I love every f—ing second of it. I’m not even gonna lie. It gives me goosebumps. It’s almost like being alive again.” Giannis Antetokounmpo

As a skeptic, I thought Heat Culture might just be clever marketing. Giannis Antetokounmpo assured me that is not the case.



"It’s real, and I love every f—ing second of it...It’s almost like being alive again."



Giannis, on his new home, at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/iwcXIvy1AG — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 5, 2026

Giannis joins a long list of stars who have spent time in Miami, especially after playing elsewhere, and he looks to join that list of players who the Miami Heat have gotten the best out of.

If his first preseason contest in Quebec City was any indication, Antetokounmpo has a strong chance to have a career year in the stat sheet and in the win column. The Miami Heat continuously generated open looks and the drive and kicks were working, leading the newly acquired Super Star to 7 assists in only 14 minutes. Antetokounmpo has a chance to do special things in the assist statistic this season.

Giannis says he’s very IMPRESSED with the Heat and wants to leave his mark in the Miami Heat organization:



“I’m very impressed. I like their attitude and the way they approach practice and the day. It’s been amazing. People talk about Heat culture, but until you come in and… pic.twitter.com/FqXilADgyi — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 5, 2026

Buying into what the Heat are selling is part of joining the organization, as it is with any job, or sports team. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have worked extremely hard to earn this reputation, and their newest Super Star has bought into it.

With a fully bought in Giannis and a team full of hungry, talented players that are bought into Heat Culture, there is no telling how good this Miami Heat team can be this year.