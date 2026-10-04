The Miami Heat have formed a new star frontcourt in the NBA by pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Though numerous people struggle to see how the players might function together, the two players themselves are not worried. In an interview with ESPN’s Hannah Storm both players discuss their front court partner.

Finally On the Same Side

Oct 3, 2026; Quebec City, Quebec, CAN; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the first quarter at Videotron Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not secrete among Heat fans that Adebayo was one of, if not the best, in the NBA at stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo. Naturally Antetokounmpo is well aware of this because when asked about not facing each other he simply says how hard it is to play against Adebayo. He also says he is “happy” he does not have to face him anymore.

Adebayo discusses how hard it is to guard Antetokounmpo in transition. The stats back this up also as Antetokounmpo consistently ranks near the top of the league in transition play. Both players have been a tough matchup for each other over their career, so it is not surprising to see how happy each one is they no longer have to worry about it.

The Challenges They Present

Oct 3, 2026; Quebec City, Quebec, CAN; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) jumps to dunk the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Videotron Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the flip side of the equation is that now other teams have to deal with them together. Both players discussed with Storm how they will wreck “havoc” on opposing players. They can do this in numerous ways but the way that jumps out the most is on defense.

The versatility of both players is well documented. They are both some of the most versatile defenders in the whole NBA, being able to guard not only on the perimeter but also in the paint. I think the best way to pair them on defense is to have Adebayo float more to the perimeter and have Antetokounmpo roam closer to the paint.

Adebayo is the best perimeter defender from the center position, and I would argue it really is not close. He is truly gifted with everything required to be an elite defender. As for Antetokounmpo, he can still defend on the perimeter but not quite as well.

He is exceptional in the paint though, using his athleticism and length to eliminate almost every angle for the offense. Pairing them together just makes an unstoppable duo.

Considering they have played countless possessions against each other, they should understand the strengths and weaknesses first hand. The familiarity should help them mesh on the defensive end quicker. No matter how it shapes up they should absolutely wreak havoc on opposing offenses all year long.