The Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Heat take down another potential playoff team in the third consecutive game dominating the Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets at home 128-110 in the most complete win of the season.

Here are my 5 takeaways from tonight’s game:

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra instructs his team during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1st HALF DOMINANCE

The Heat took a 62-46 lead going into the 3rd quarter with a totally dominate performance. Giannis didn’t score his first basket until 3:38 left in the 2nd quarter. He did a little of everything else that half including rebounding, dishing and most importantly helping set the tone on defense.

Nov 16, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GIANNIS STATS

He finished the game with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocked shots. He showed off his high IQ game early. He didn’t force anything, trusted his teammates and let the game come to him.

It resulted in excellent team chemistry and buy in defensively. This has been building for several games now and you can see the fruits of that labor. He is locking in on the defensive end and trusting his teammates. The results have been outstanding.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) defends Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A ROLE HAS BEEN FOUND

For the second game in a row first team all energy Myron Gardner has rewarded head coach Erik Spoelstra’s trust to give him minutes in the absence of Pelle Larsson.

He rewarded him again tonight with a 14-point, 2 rebound, 3 assist night on high efficiency. He had 71.4/80 shooting splits tonight. He didn’t record a steal or a block but was a key cog defensively harassing the rockets into an abysmal 27.8% three-point percentage which previously was an Achillies heel for Miami.

Nov 16, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KLAY TORCH STILL LIT

Klay Thompson has been on a tear over the last 4 games and it continued again tonight. He finished with 17 points and 2 assists on unreal 50/62.5/100 shooting splits.

It is literally picking your poison with Giannis and Klay same side actions. You choose to build a wall against Giannis and help off Klay it’s bomb’s away. He is 9th in the league in 3pt% on the year among players averaging 5 or more attempts per game with 43.4%.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BAM EXITS

Bam Adebayo had a relatively quiet night offensively but was pivotal to the early defensive start. He finished the game playing only 15:31 minutes before exiting with hip soreness. He scored 4 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists and 2 steals.

The game was already out of reach for Houston, so it was a great time to rest him. The Heat are off until Wednesday the 18th for Vice City night against the Milwaukee Bucks’ Hopefully, he is well enough to play for that one.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) brings the ball up court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DOUBLE DOUBLES

Davion Mitchell means more to this Miami team than stats can show but he notched his 7th double doubles on the season with a 16-point, 10 assist, 4 steal performance. He didn’t shoot it well from deep tonight only 1-6 but he was attacking downhill and helped set the tone defensively all night.