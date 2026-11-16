Rockets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

Two playoff contenders face off on Monday night in Miami, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat are looking to win a fifth game in a row when they take on the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant.

Houston is coming off an easy win against Washington Sunday, and it did not have multiple rotation players in that game, including Marcus Smart (suspension) and Fred VanVleet (injury management).

The Rockets are still off to a monster start, and they look poised to finish with a top-three seed in a Western Conference that is a little more open now that the Oklahoma City Thunder are dealing with a ton of injuries to stars like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Meanwhile, Miami knocked off the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night behind big games from Giannis and Klay Thompson. The former Golden State star has been lights out shooting the ball for Miami this season.

Both of these teams are really starting to turn things on in the 2026-27 season, so this could be the matchup of the night on Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Rockets vs. Heat.

Rockets vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -2.5 (-115)

Heat +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Rockets: -148

Heat: +124

Total

231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rockets vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, WPLG, NBA League Pass

Rockets record: 11-3

Heat record: 7-6

Rockets vs. Heat Injury Report

Rockets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Heat Injury Report

Vladislav Goldin – out

Pelle Larsson – questionable

Klay Thompson – available

Rockets vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Klay Thompson 12+ Points (-163)

In today’s best NBA props column , I’m targeting Thompson to keep up his red-hot shooting against a tough Houston defense:

Klay Thompson may not be the defender he was earlier in his career, but the Miami Heat sharpshooter is on fire from beyond the arc right now.

Thompson is shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3, making at least two 3-pointers in all but one of his games this season. He’s done a great job playing off of Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and I think he’s undervalued at this line against Houston on Monday.

The Rockets are a top-10 3-point defense, but Thompson is averaging 14.6 shots and 20.7 points per game over his last seven games. He’s picked up at least 11 points in each of those matchups, clearing this line five times.

As long as the volume remains the same for Klay, he’s been too good to open this season to pass up to score just 12 points. After all, he’s averaging 15.3 points per game in the 2026-27 season.

Rockets vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Houston the road:

The Rockets torched Washington on Sunday night, yet the team appeared to be going after the second night of this back-to-back.

Fred VanVleet sat out yesterday’s matchup, which means he should be back in action for a Houston offense that is currently No. 2 in the league in offensive rating. The Rockets have covered in 10 of their 14 games and both of their matchups that were the second night of a back-to-back.

While the Heat are surging right now – winning four games in a row – I believe this is a spot to sell high. Miami’s wins have come against Sacramento, Utah, Cleveland and a Detroit team playing the second night of a back-to-back. It’s not the toughest stretch of the Heat’s season, and they’re still just 24th in the league in defensive rating and 17th in net rating.

The defense is a major concern against this Houston offense, and the Rockets are a top-10 team in offensive, defensive and net rating. As long as Houston doesn’t sit a ton of players in this game – it shouldn’t after Sunday’s blowout win – I think it’s in a great spot to win on the road.

Pick: Rockets Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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