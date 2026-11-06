Giannis' status for Heat-Warriors: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 5, 10:00 p.m. EST, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), 95.7 FM (San Francisco)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (3-5) and Golden State Warriors (5-3) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. The Heat are 37-38 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 22-15 at home and 15-23 on the road.

The Warriors are coming off a season where they finished with a 37-45 record, good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. They were eventually eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament.

This offseason, the Warriors drafted Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Additionally, they signed Brandon Williams and Georges Niang, re-signed Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and extended Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski's contracts.

The Warriors are coming off a, 116-113, win over the Phoenix Suns while the Heat are coming off an OT win over the Los Angeles Clippers after Klay Thompson's game-winning three pointer.

Spread: Heat +3.5 (-104), Warriors -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Heat +138 , Warriors -164

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on Klay Thompson finding his rhythm: “He's getting his game legs. He's been putting in a lot of time... He's fighting (Father Time), and he's doing it. He's putting in a ton of time on his body and getting in shape. That's allowing him to show the skillset that he's had over his Hall of Fame career."

He's been playing really well. Even defensively, he's had some really good moments tonight... He's moving his feet a lot better. Certainly, I think, in the last two or three years.”

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

WARRIORS

G Stephen Curry

G Brandin Podziemski

C Draymond Green

F Will Richard

F Yaxel Lendeborg

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Wrist

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Available - G-League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - G-League (Two-Way)

WARRIORS

Gui Santos: Out - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - POTS

Moses Moody: Out - Knee

Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee

Graham Ike: Available - (Two-Way)

Malevy Leons: Available - (Two-Way)

LJ Cryer: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket