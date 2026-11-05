What Every Key Miami Heat Player Needs to Do Better

For all the stress and struggle, the Miami Heat are exactly where they have been at the end of the past few seasons:

In a Play-in Tournament seed.

This is not where the team expected or wanted to be, of course -- not after shipping out four recent first round picks and three future ones for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But it could be worse, and would be, if they hadn't rallied for a win against the Clippers on Wednesday night, a win that was secured by the first game-winner of Klay Thompson's illustrious career.

So now the Heat are 3-5, and while that is disappointing in light of the expectations, it still puts them 9th in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, Miami would face Charlotte in the first play-in game. Again.

And there's clear upside from here, even if there are also some clear issues -- offensive playmaking, defensive connectivity -- on the roster.

While it's not yet time for New Year's resolutions, and the political season is (briefly) over, here's one slogan or resolution for every key player, so that Miami is in better position by the time 2027 comes around:

Nov 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) slaps hands with center Bam Adebayo (13) during overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free From Threes. He's averaging 2.4 three-point attempts per game, most in four seasons, and the question is.... why? It's the ultimate bail out play for a defense. If he doesn't think he has a clear driving lane, then take a dribble and make a pass. He's much better at that. His two three-point attempts in Wednesday's game were nearly costly; one came with the Heat down 3 in the fourth quarter after making a big run. The errant shot sapped the team of some momentum, immediately leading to a transition opportunity for the Clippers.

Bam Adebayo: Repeat After Me. OK, now we've seen him do it. The Heat center is coming off his best game of the season (14 of 20 from the field, 35 points) in the win against the Clippers. He got to his spots, and was decisive and aggressive -- whether Giannis was on the floor or not. But here's the thing: will he slip back again? We've seen this pattern so many times that it's reasonable to expect regression again. But there can't be. Miami doesn't have enough consistent offensive options. He needs to be one. (And it's fine if he also cuts out the threes; he's been elite around the rim, not so much from distance).

Andrew Wiggins: Wake Up To A New Day. Or just wake up. It's not clear what's wrong with the veteran small forward, but after extending his contract and seeming to be a perfect fit for the front end of this Heat roster build, he's been a detriment in every area. His energy has been off, he's not staying in front of drivers, and he's not making shots at anywhere near the rate he did last season. Erik Spoelstra sat him for Pelle Larsson in crunch time. It's getting close to the point where that needs to be the move at the start.

Klay Thompson. Shoot Your Shot. Would you believe this is actually one of the better shooting starts Thompson has had? He's at 42.5 percent from three-point range on 9.1 attempts per game; over his career, he shoots 37% until the end of November. He's also been in the right spots on defense, even if his decline in athleticism limits his impact on that end. For a bit, it appeared as if he was trending toward just one stint per half, but he earned the closing time Wednesday, and then he rewarded Spoelstra with the big shot. If anything, he should shoot more.

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) high-fives with guard Davion Mitchell (2) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davion Mitchell. Talk the Talk. It was Mitchell who led many of the offseason bonding exercises and, while they haven't really manifested in a connected squad on the court, it's good to see that he's not shying away from a leadership role even as things go awry. Not surprisingly, the point guard has had the buzz-iest motor so far and he's on his way to career best numbers. But most impressive? He's been direct in his assessments of the team's trouble and what needs to improve. The Heat wanted him to grow into his voice, and he has. More.

Pelle Larsson. Plant Your Feet. And fire. The rest of Larsson's collision and connection repertoire is rounding into form. But to keep accruing crunch time minutes, Larsson can't be afraid to fire when the ball finds him. He's not an elite shooter, nothing close, but it gums up the offense when he passes on good looks. The chemistry with Giannis is growing, and Larsson can be lethal on cuts. But in the final few minutes, the ball tends to get to the reluctant shooters. When he makes a couple of those, it may make defenses think twice, and help the Heat create future space.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Reset and Refocus. It's been a brutal beginning for the son of a Heat legend. Is he nervous? Maybe so. We knew his defense would be mediocre, at best, but that's selling his shortcomings short. So he needs to make shots. When he plays. Which may be less now that Ryan Conwell Jr., the energizing rookie, is getting some run.