They say hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard, and that cliche holds true to an extent. But what happens when talent and hard work go hand in hand? That's a dangerous combination, and it's exactly what the Miami Heat may be seeing with Davion Mitchell this season.

Over the summer, Mitchell was constantly seen in the gym, hiking mountains, and finding different ways to improve his game ahead of the upcoming season. While offseason workouts and training videos are nothing new in the NBA, Mitchell's commitment is beginning to translate into something much more meaningful on the court.

Something that head coach Erik Spoelstra has acknowledged:

“I have been playing him a lot of minutes, and he can handle it. I will probably bring him down at some point, but he could play 48 minutes right now, legit. He's in that kind of shape, and so you are just seeing him make a lot more plays and have the endurance to do it. But a lot of really good things are happening for us when he touches the paint or we are running with him. He is really unselfish, so he wants guys to score, and defensively now he is he is in shape, so he is able to just do a lot more and make a lot more plays.” Erik Spoelstra

Mitchell has made an 8 point per game leap (17.0) while also averaging a career high 8.6 assists per game. Mitchell has anchored the Miami Heat's offense and taken a lot of the load off of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mitchell is on the ball 26.3% of the time compared to Antetokounmpo's 16% while creating 37.4 points per night for the Heat.

This leap was kind of expected when you saw Mitchell's talent and overall leap since joining the Heat, but he has remained humble.

I mean I think it is cool -- I had a really good summer...I do not really try to look at it like that because the moment you play bad then people talk about you and the moment you play good they love you...I just try to stay neutral Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell on getting praise for his great start to this season:



"I mean I think it's cool -- I had a really good summer...I don't really try to look at it like that because the moment you play bad then people talk about you and the moment you play good they love you...I… pic.twitter.com/A3517K0LmW — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 19, 2026

So with his strong start, and leap, a new question has arisen. Can he make the NBA's All-Star team? Especially if Miami can continue to find this success.

And I think it is a possibility, but still a long shot.

At his own position, Mitchell will have a tough time fighting his way through the likes of Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, and Cade Cunningham, but with the new voting eliminating positions, he also will compete against his own teammates Bam and Giannis, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, and many more.

So, while Mitchell could be deserving, it will be hard to put him ahead of 12 players in the Eastern Conference and maybe his improvement will be awarded in the form of another award at the end of the season.

The NBA's Most Improved Player.

Now for the opinion from others here OnSi.

Eric Jay Santos

Nov 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) passes the basketball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Micah Peavy (16) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Davion Mitchell has continued to raise his ceiling, averaging career highs of 17.0 points and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. The 28-year-old’s defense, quickness, three-point shooting, and playmaking have all contributed to the Heat’s winning streak. However, earning his first All-Star selection will be a challenge, with only 12 spots available for Eastern Conference players. Established backcourt stars such as Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Donovan Mitchell are all likely to be in the conversation for those selections.

Also, the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Franz Wagner, Anthony Davis, and Jaylen Brown add to the competition. While Miami’s point guard has yet to establish himself among the conference’s elite players, he still has a realistic path to an All-Star spot as a replacement selection.”

Ethan Skolnick

Nov 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Micah Peavy (16) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"While you can argue that Mitchell has been more impactful, in terms of contributing to winning, than recent Miami Heat All-Star selections Tyler Herro or Norman Powell were, the odds are against him getting this particular honor. It's rare for a team to get three players picked, unless they're rolling through the league, and that isn't the case with Miami yet. Giannis is in, if he's healthy, and Bam Adebayo has pedigree over Mitchell -- the way Adebayo is playing of late, he should be in the top 12 for sure, though ESPN didn't have him there yet.

So it will take a slew of injuries for Mitchell to get in the mix. Strange as this sounds, it's more likely for him to get an end-of-season award, such as Most Improved Player, than to get in the All-Star Game. Which wouldn't be a bad consolation prize."