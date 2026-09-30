How Davion Mitchell built the game Miami now needs

Jimmy Alapag still checks the follow-through.

When Davion Mitchell rises for a deep three and keeps his shooting hand up, his former Sacramento development coach recognizes something familiar. So, sometimes, he reaches for his phone.

“Hey, that follow through looked good,” the text message reads.

It is a small message carrying years of shared work. Before Mitchell became Miami’s starting point guard, before Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived to raise the Heat’s ambitions, there were conversations about balance, arc, and getting his feet set right. There were early mornings, late nights, and reminders to finish the shot the right way.

Now, those details could help determine how much room Miami’s stars have to operate.

In an exclusive interview with OnSI, Alapag described the work behind Mitchell’s offensive development and a relationship that has survived two trades. The former Philippine Basketball Association MVP, now a head coach, remains invested in the first NBA player he worked with individually.

“Davion is like family,” Alapag said. “He knows my wife. He knows all my kids.”

Their partnership also helped move Alapag’s career forward. After two seasons with Sacramento’s G League affiliate in Stockton, he was waiting to learn what came next. Mike Brown asked him to work with Mitchell. Later, according to the Philippine basketball icon, Brown called with two pieces of news: Mitchell enjoyed their sessions, and Alapag would be moving up to the Kings’ staff. The move was celebrated in Alapag's home country, with one of their own taking a huge step.

One point guard was finding his footing in the league. Another was finding his place on an NBA bench.

Brown made shooting a priority. Mitchell already had the defensive reputation behind his “Off Night” nickname, but a smaller guard could not afford to let opponents rest whenever he had the ball.

Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alapag focused on balance, a more consistent arc, and holding the follow-through. They revisited footage from Mitchell’s national championship season at Baylor, looking at how he finished his release.

There was an additional complication: Mitchell’s day job was chasing people.

“He’s exerting so much effort on the defensive end,” Alapag said.

The challenge was maintaining those fundamentals on the next possession, with the energy spent containing an opposing guard still in his legs.

Mitchell supplied the commitment. Alapag recalled their first morning at the Sanctuary training facility in Spain, after a busy stretch of travel. Mitchell asked an NBPA representative to open the gym at 6 a.m. so they could work before everyone else.

“You would be hard-pressed to find anybody who works harder,” Alapag said.

The results took time, and the career path did not cooperate neatly. Mitchell’s minutes fell from 27.7 per game as a Sacramento rookie to 15.3 in his third season. His three-point percentage nevertheless rose from 31.6 to 36.1% over that span. The improvement was underway before Miami.

The change that was needed

After a stop in Toronto, he joined the Heat in February 2025 and shot 44.7 percent from three over 30 regular-season games, including a hot streak against Atlanta in the play-in which propelled Miami to the playoffs. An encouraging introduction, certainly. Also, only 94 attempts.

The more meaningful test came last season: 39.5 percent on 228 attempts, while starting all 70 games he played.

Across his first 100 regular-season appearances with Miami, Mitchell made 132 of 322 threes, or 41.0%. Before arriving, he was 263-for-792, or 33.2%. That increase does not tell us how much credit belongs to mechanics, opportunity, or environment. It does make the improvement harder to dismiss as a brief hot streak.

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His decision-making has become more useful, too. Mitchell averaged 6.5 assists last season against 1.5 turnovers. Using the actual totals, 453 assists and 108 turnovers, his assist-to-turnover ratio was 4.19, up from 3.20 during his initial Miami stint.

And that growth did not simply come from extra minutes. His assists per 36 minutes increased from approximately 6.1 to 8.2 between those two Heat seasons.

Dunks & Threes’ season-specific Estimated Plus-Minus model rated his 2025-26 impact at plus-0.6 points per 100 possessions relative to an average player, placing him in its 75th percentile. That is evidence of a positive contributor, with the usual uncertainty of an estimate. It is not a certificate guaranteeing he can close every playoff matchup.

For Miami, the practical value is straightforward: Mitchell can organize possessions, get teammates involved, and offer a more credible answer when defenders leave him open.

Alapag sees progress in his reads, finishing, and consistency from three. He also still sees the player willing to sit down with him and compare notes on film.

“I’m going to lean on my own experience,” Alapag recalled telling Mitchell, explaining how he approached coaching someone playing in a league he had never reached as a player.

That willingness to learn has been joined by a willingness to lead.

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Monday’s Media Day, Antetokounmpo singled out Mitchell among the teammates who had impressed him during their offseason work. Speaking to Heat on SI’s Brady Hawk, Giannis praised his influence within the group: “he wants to be a leader, he wants to lead by example.”

The Heat had already gathered for a players-only camp Mitchell dubbed “pain camp.” Apparently, a roster introduction in Miami comes with a conditioning component.

Building familiarity is one thing. Making the offense fit will require another adjustment.

Time to make defenses pay

With Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo sharing the floor, Mitchell must be ready to shoot when help defenders drift toward the paint. His 39.5% accuracy is encouraging; his 3.3 three-point attempts per game leave a question about volume. A defender can still gamble off a good shooter who hesitates.

The arrivals of Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. give Erik Spoelstra additional shooting options, while a 20-pounds leaner Bobby Portis adds another frontcourt choice. Mitchell’s job should involve getting the ball to those threats quickly, working with Adebayo in screening actions and remaining useful when Giannis initiates.

Defensively, the potential is appealing: Mitchell applying pressure up front, with Adebayo and Antetokounmpo protecting behind him. Whether that becomes a championship-level combination will be decided over possessions far more demanding than an offseason workout.

Alapag will be watching from afar, as both a coach and someone who knows Mitchell beyond the scouting report.

“I’m one of his biggest fans,” he said.

He will probably have a thought about the follow-through, too.