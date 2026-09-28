Three Miami Heat players that surprised Giannis Antetokounmpo

The vibes were high for the Miami Heat a few weeks ago when they held a player's only camp, which Davion Mitchell labeled as "pain camp."

But the vibes are even higher coming out of Heat media day and into the real training camp up in Boca.

The team covered a plethora of topics today at media, as Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge discussing his goals for this season and enjoying a new look environment.

Antetokounmpo went over all this as he sat next to Bam Adebayo on the podium at 10am Monday morning, but it's actually some other names on Miami's roster that have really jumped out at the team's newest superstar.

Talked to Giannis Antetokounmpo on Heat players that stood out to him during “Pain Camp”



He names three guys: pic.twitter.com/NaAvykNWou — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) September 28, 2026

"I think Davion Mitchell," after I asked Antetokounmpo who jumped out to him as a surprise during his short time here up to this point. "I think his voice carries his weight around the team, he wants to be a leader, he wants to lead by example."

Mitchell has seriously brought this new look Heat team together during this off-season. Usually media day and training camp could be the awkward stage of getting around new guys, but that "pain camp" meant this group has already begun that process.

The second guy that jumped out to Antetokounmpo actually wasn't a new face for him. It was his old friend Bobby Portis who went from Milwaukee to Miami along with him.

"I feel like a lot of people within the Miami Heat organization will be surprised with Bobby, but I know," Antetokounmpo said on the podium.

What makes this year for Portis different you may ask? Well, as Antetokounmpo noted, Portis has dropped 20-25 pounds.

He's moving faster than ever because he wanted to be up to par on the Heat's conditioning test that recently took place, which the entire team all passed.

All Heat players passed the annual conditioning test, per source. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 28, 2026

The final guy that Antetokounmpo praised was a guy that's pretty predictable if you've been following the Heat closely. That name is Pelle Larsson.

"Pelle is f-, sorry for my language, but Pelle is good," Antetokounmpo said on the way to almost getting fined. "And I didn't know."

That duo will be dynamic with the attention Antetokounmpo sees and the cutting ability of Larsson. So much so that Nikola Jovic told me that Larsson got like six open dunks in a row in some practice runs off Antetokounmpo's passes.

That list is only going to grow during training camp, but for now, that's three guys that have jumped off the page to the Miami Heat's latest superstar.