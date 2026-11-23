A year ago, it would have been difficult to find many Miami Heat fans willing to defend Nikola Jovic. Following a disappointing season that fell well short of expectations, the young forward quickly became a popular name in trade discussions among the fanbase.

After signing a four-year, $62.4 million extension, expectations were rising, but Jovic struggled to consistently find his footing and establish himself as a reliable piece of Miami's rotation. His performance left plenty of questions about his long-term fit with the franchise, with some fans already wondering whether the Heat had committed too much, too soon.

And that is really how it looked, Jovic became a end of the line bench guy who was receiving dnp's, all while showcasing zero confidence in media availabilities and when he was on the floor.

However, the narrative surrounding Jovic is beginning to change. After spending much of last season trying to find consistency, he is starting to show signs of the player Miami envisioned when it made that long-term investment. He's beginning to carve out a role again, and the conversation is shifting from whether the Heat should move on from him to what he could become in their rotation.

Nikola Jovic has been way better than he’s been given credit for this *whole* season, particularly defensively.



But if he can develop any sort of his consistency with his jumper…. pic.twitter.com/ZWbXm1ywwB — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) November 23, 2026

The Defense Earned Him His Chance

Nov 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jovic is coming off of his best performance, on a night where Giannis Antetokounmpo was out. He recorded 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal and block for his best night of the season.

But Jovic got this opportunity because he made it a point to become a better defender, and Erik Spoelstra has provided him minutes this season because of it, and when Giannis was out, Jovic made the most of his opportunity.

Jovic so far this season has been one of the Heats best defenders averaging 1 stock per night in just under 13 minutes while boasting some of the NBA's best defense at the rim, saving 3.2 points per 100 possessions, good for the 100th percentile in the NBA. The Heat's defensive rating is a +4.1 with Jovic on the floor versus him off of it, and he has been very active on that side of the ball allowing him to pass Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dru Smith in the rotation.

But Can He Find His Offense

Nov 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you watch Jovic play overseas, he is a completely different player, he is confident, he plays with swag, and he looks like the best player on the floor. His performance against the Thunder reminded me of that player, and if the Heat can even get a smidge of that production on a nightly basis, paired with his defense, call it a success.

Just listen to this confidence when discussing his defense:

“You’re not going to get a easy shot over me. That’s just how I feel, now. I really feel comfortable guarding anyone.” Nikola Jovic

“You’re not going to get a easy shot over me. That’s just how I feel, now. I really feel comfortable guarding anyone.”



— Nikola Jovic believes he can guard 1-5



(@5ReasonsSports / https://t.co/1WSUnKD4C3) pic.twitter.com/iXut9IWVAE — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 23, 2026

I said that Jovic's bounce back would be huge for Miami prior to the seasons beginning, and it seems we may be on the verge of a breakout happening, but now we need the consistency on the offensive end. Even after this latest outing, Jovic is still slashing 32.4/25.0/78.6 percent shooting splits, which simply put, isn't good enough.

Nikola Jovic has carved his way into Miami's rotation thanks to his defensive tenacity, but defense alone isn't enough for a guy making $62-million dollars, the Miami Heat need more of what they saw against the Thunder.